UK tops global student destination rankings for Fall 2025 as focus shifts away from US

The dream of studying abroad continues to draw students worldwide, with many aiming to pursue higher education while gaining valuable work experience. According to ApplyBoard’s latest Recruitment Partner (RP) Pulse Survey, the UK maintains its lead as the most attractive destination for international students in Fall 2025. The survey, which gathered insights from nearly 400 international student recruitment professionals, shows how global trends in affordability, shifting student priorities, and government policies are shaping the study abroad landscape.

UK’s Top Spot Unchallenged

The UK remains the most welcoming study destination for international students, with 82% of recruitment partners agreeing that it is highly attractive. The country’s solid reputation for safety, inclusivity, and openness continues to resonate with students.

The strong demand for student visas further backs this trend, with UK Student visa applications increasing by 16% year-over-year in Q2 2025. Despite some industry concerns due to the UK government's recent immigration White Paper, professionals highlight the UK’s stable policies and its ongoing appeal.

US Perception Takes a Hit

The United States, long a top choice for international students, saw a significant shift in its perception this fall. Only 50% of respondents agreed that the US is open and welcoming to international students—a 24-point drop from Spring 2025.

Factors like the downsizing of the Department of Education, visa revocations, and the pause in student visa interviews have contributed to the decline in perception. However, the US still retains significant appeal, with two-thirds of recruiters indicating the country remains attractive for students.

Canada’s Resurgence and Competition from Australia and Germany

Canada’s attractiveness as a study destination has improved significantly, with 84% of recruitment partners now describing it as safe and welcoming, a 5-point increase from Spring 2025. Canada’s affordability and clear post-study work opportunities remain key factors for students.

Australia and Germany continue to be strong contenders. Australia saw a slight dip in attractiveness but still remains competitive, while Germany’s appeal remains steady, despite a small decrease since Spring 2025.

Students Expand Horizons with New Destinations

Students are increasingly exploring beyond the traditional top choices. New Zealand has emerged as a hot contender, with 21% of respondents citing rising interest, nearly double the previous year.

France has also seen a surge in popularity, particularly due to affordability and cultural opportunities. While Finland’s appeal has waned due to upcoming tuition changes, countries like Malta, Spain, the UAE, and mainland China are gaining ground as potential study destinations.

Affordability is the Key Priority

Affordability continues to be the dominant factor driving student decisions, with 91.4% of recruiters listing it as a top concern. Post-study work opportunities (87.8%) and the cost of living (76.7%) also ranked high. Germany is viewed as the most affordable destination, followed by Ireland and Canada, as students seek to balance quality education with financial feasibility.

The Changing Landscape of International Education

The survey reveals signs of stability in global student demand after a period of volatility. The UK’s consistent policy approach and welcoming reputation stand out, while Canada’s rebound and the continued competitiveness of Australia and Germany suggest a healthy diversity in the global education market. Newcomers like New Zealand and France highlight the growing range of options for students.