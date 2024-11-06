US Elections 2024 Results: How can Trump's win impact Indian students in or aspiring to study in US?

Following Donald Trump’s re-election as President of the United States, immigration has resurfaced as a critical concern, particularly for immigrant communities like Indian-Americans. Across the country, members of these communities are expressing apprehension over the potential implications of a Trump-led administration on immigration policies.

Russell A. Stamets, partner at Circle of Counsels, a law firm based in Delhi, highlights the potential impacts of Trump's presidency on immigrants. "Indians should fear a Trump presidency on many levels," he told Business Standard, underscoring Trump’s history of policies and rhetoric perceived as hostile toward immigrants, especially those from non-white backgrounds.

Trump's endorsement of Project 2025, a conservative initiative proposing significant reforms to governance and immigration, has intensified these concerns. He has pledged what he calls the "largest" deportation operation in U.S. history, aimed at undocumented immigrants, fueling unease within diaspora communities.

The Indian-American community, which now numbers over 5.4 million, plays an essential role in the U.S. economy, especially in sectors like technology, healthcare, and academia. Advocacy groups argue that Trump’s proposed immigration changes, particularly his support for eliminating birthright citizenship, could face constitutional challenges under the 14th Amendment. However, the potential policy has nonetheless left Indian-American families and advocacy groups anxious.

Neera Tanden, a domestic policy adviser to President Joe Biden, had earlier criticised Trump’s re-election agenda as it pertains to legal immigration from Asia. “While there is considerable focus on securing the border, Trump’s approach appears to create additional restrictions on legal immigration,” Tanden explained, voicing concern over policies that may disproportionately impact Asian immigrants.

Tanden also referenced Trump’s earlier attempts to limit legal immigration from India, which faced strong opposition in Congress during his first term.

Consequences for Indian students and professionals

The U.S. remains a prime destination for Indian students and professionals; in 2023 alone, more than 140,000 student visas were issued to Indians, making them the country's largest source of international students. Potential policy changes could significantly affect this demographic, with ripple effects on Indian professionals whose earnings in the U.S. can be substantially higher than in India, sometimes close to Rs 1 crore annually compared to Rs 300,000 to Rs 800,000 at home.

Commenting on the possible positive impacts of Trump's renewed leadership, Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO of University Living, said, "Under President Trump’s renewed leadership, policies will support these students in building fulfilling careers while fostering growth, innovation, and cultural exchange."

He further talked about how, with potential pathways like green cards for graduates, students may soon find it easier to stay, work, and contribute meaningfully. Supporting students on this journey is central to our mission, and we’re eager to see policies that make this path more accessible and impactful for students worldwide