Want to crack any IVY League University? Here are 5 key pointers Indian students should note

The trend of Indian youth moving overseas for higher education has experienced a notable increase in recent years. The number of students studying abroad surged to over 765,000 in 2022, following a consistent upward trajectory.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, student migration numbers were already significant, exceeding 500,000 in 2018 and reaching 586,000 in 2019 according to the Bureau of Immigration (BoI) data.

Now, as high school students embark on the journey towards higher education, the attraction to prestigious universities like those in the Ivy League can be both enticing and daunting. With their extremely low acceptance rates, particularly for international applicants such as those from India, the dream of gaining admission to these elite institutions may seem out of reach.

Ivy League is a cluster of eight private universities in the United States. These are:

Brown University

Columbia University

Cornell University

Dartmouth College

Harvard University

University of Pennsylvania

Princeton University

Yale University

Known for their rigorous academics, getting admission to these Ivy League institutions can turn out to be a challenge for students.

So, what exactly does it take to secure a coveted spot at one of these Ivy League schools?

The road to admission is multifaceted and demanding, from cultivating a strong academic record to showcasing intellectual curiosity and leadership qualities.

Let's take a look at 5 "must" strategies shared by Dr Jamie Beaton, CEO of Crimson Education, that will help aspiring students through the intricate process of crafting a successful application.

Academic Excellence: Beyond just earning good grades, candidates must exhibit a rigorous and diverse academic background that reflects their readiness to thrive in a challenging educational setting. This includes highlighting their GPA, standardised test scores, and coursework relevant to their intended major.

Extracurricular Pursuits: While a well-rounded profile is commendable, the key lies in being "well-lopsided"—showcasing a depth of interest in one or two areas while maintaining a diverse range of pursuits. Engaging in activities that truly resonate with their passions can set candidates apart in a sea of applications.

Compelling Essays: The personal statement is a crucial opportunity for candidates to reveal their authentic selves, sharing life experiences that shaped their identity and aspirations. By weaving anecdotes and reflections into their essays, applicants can offer admissions committees a glimpse into their character and values, transcending mere academic or extracurricular achievements to convey a compelling narrative of self-discovery.

Letters of Recommendation: Testimonials from individuals who have closely interacted with applicants can offer a valuable perspective on their strengths and character beyond the confines of academic performance. These letters can lend depth and credibility to an applicant's profile, underscoring their suitability for admission.

Cultivating Intellectual Curiosity: Ivy League institutions seek inquisitive minds with a genuine thirst for knowledge and a readiness to engage with complex ideas. By actively pursuing intellectual interests, participating in discussions, and demonstrating a passion for continuous learning, candidates can convey their intellectual curiosity and enthusiasm for academic exploration.