Want to study in Canada? Here are application, document, monetary requirements you need to know

In a growing trend, Canada remains a popular destination for Indian students seeking higher education, with stringent academic requirements and visa procedures in place. As the wave of studying in prestigious Canadian universities continues to attract bright minds from India, the process of securing admission and obtaining the necessary permits has been outlined for prospective students.

Top Canadian universities demand impeccable academic records for admission, with the crucial requirement of obtaining a study permit to validate permission for education in the country. Indian students applying for a Canada study visa are required to pay a fee of CAD 150 at the embassy.

For Indians wishing to study in Canada, the application process involves applying for a Temporary Resident Visa through the Canadian High Commission and Visa Application Centers, with the subsequent issuance of a study permit upon arrival in Canada.

This permit, mandated for enrollment in Designated Learning Institutions (DLIs), is granted by Canadian immigration authorities.

Due to processing times of up to three months, students must apply early to avoid delays.

Application process and processing time: The processing time typically spans six weeks, excluding biometric processing time

- Determine the Application Method: Choose between an online or paper application

- Pay the Processing Fee: This includes a base fee of CAD 150 and an additional biometric fee of CAD 85.

- Submit the Application: Visit the nearest Visa Application Center (VAC) with all the necessary documents.

What is the Online Application Process?

- Document Preparation: Ensure you can create electronic copies of your documents using a scanner or camera. Additionally, have a valid credit card ready for fee payments.

- Finger Scan Requirement: A finger scan is mandatory at the regional Visa Application Centre (VAC) following the online application submission.

- Visit VFS Offices: Visiting VFS offices is necessary to submit your passport, confirm your application form, and pay the embassy fee for the Canada study visa.

Paper Application Process:

- Download the Application Kit: Obtain the application kit and instruction guide from the official website, which includes crucial information and a document checklist to aid in completing your application.



Eligibility criteria for obtaining a study permit

- fully vaccinated with accepted vaccines

- acceptance by a DLI

- demonstrating sufficient financial resources for tuition and living expenses

- maintaining a clean criminal record

- passing a medical examination

- convincing visa officers of intentions to depart Canada post-education.

Essential documents required for a Canada study visa

- valid passport covering the intended stay

- proof of acceptance by a DLI

- evidence of financial capability

- passport-size photographs

- immigration medical examination results

- English language proficiency exam scores

- a statement of purpose

- a credit card for fee payments

- provincial attestation letters for specific student categories

When to renew the study permit?

Renewal of study permits must be pursued at least 30 days before expiration if studies are ongoing. Accompanying spouses and dependents can join students on a dependent visa, provided proof of adequate funds. Spouses may also secure open work permits.

Work while studying in Canada

Effective May 2024, international students can work up to 24 hours a week off-campus in Canada.

Minimum Bank balance required

Financially, a general guideline suggests maintaining a bank balance of at least CAD 10,000 (Rs 6,12,370) for a Canada student visa, with variations based on the duration and location of the program, and additional factors like accompanying individuals.

Demonstrating financial preparedness is crucial to showcase readiness for the educational journey in Canada, emphasising the significance of adequate funding in navigating the costs of living and studying in the country.