'West is becoming more of a scam': European student asks why Indians want to leave the country, questions migration wave

In a thought-provoking Reddit post that has sparked debate, a European student voiced skepticism over the increasing number of Indians aspiring to move to the West, questioning whether Western countries are still the promised lands they once appeared to be.

The post, which appeared in a popular migration-related subreddit, expressed concerns about the economic challenges in Western nations. The author pointed to soaring housing costs, stagnating wages, and intense job market competition as signs of a declining Western dream.

"Housing is getting super expensive, and its price is growing at a higher rate than salaries. Many fields are facing a crisis, and even highly educated locals struggle to secure jobs. How can you, coming from India, believe this is a land of milk and honey where you will succeed in all your endeavors?" the student asked.

The discussion highlights a growing sentiment among some Westerners who question why skilled professionals from booming economies like India continue to seek opportunities abroad. The Redditor pointed to India’s rapid GDP growth, its thriving corporate sector, and a lower cost of living as compelling reasons to stay.

"Looking at it from the outside, India is a country where GDP is growing at such a fast rate, and its prospects for the future look great. Wouldn’t an ambitious Indian have more to gain from starting their own business or working in corporations within its rapidly growing economy?" they added.

Acknowledging their lack of firsthand experience in India, the student emphasized their desire for an open discussion.

The post quickly gained traction, eliciting a range of responses from Indian users who shared personal experiences and counterarguments. Some pointed to systemic issues like bureaucracy, corruption, and limited opportunities for cutting-edge research as reasons for seeking jobs abroad.

"India is growing, but so is its population. The competition here is brutal, and opportunities are limited if you’re not from a privileged background," wrote one user.

Another pointed out the appeal of Western work cultures: "It’s not just about money; it’s about work-life balance, better infrastructure, and personal freedom. Those things still matter."

However, others agreed with the European student’s perspective, emphasizing the potential of India's domestic market. "The cost of living in the West is insane. I earn well in India and enjoy a far better quality of life than my friends who moved abroad and are drowning in rent and expenses," noted one commenter.

The debate underscores the complexity of migration decisions, revealing a mix of economic aspirations, cultural preferences, and individual career goals. While the West still attracts many for its opportunities and stability, India's rise as an economic powerhouse is making some rethink the necessity of leaving home.

