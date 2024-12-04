What is 'love education'? China is promoting it in universities due to declining interest in 'romance' 

In a bid to combat the country's declining birth rate, the Chinese government is urging colleges and universities to implement "love education" programs that promote positive perspectives on marriage, love, fertility, and family life.

This initiative comes as China faces its second consecutive year of population decline, with concerns mounting over the implications of an ageing population on government resources and the economy.

Declining population in China

With a population of approximately 1.4 billion, China holds the title of the world's second-largest population but is experiencing rapid ageing. The government believes that college students, who represent a significant potential for future fertility, have shifted their views on relationships, marriage, and family.

According to the Jiangsu Xinhua newspaper group, citing an official publication, China Population News, many young adults are now hesitant to pursue romantic relationships.

"Colleges and universities should assume the responsibility of providing marriage and love education to college students by offering marriage and love education courses," the publication stated. This effort aims to foster a more favourable cultural atmosphere surrounding marriage and childbearing.

Chinese youth stand away from romantic relationships

Recent surveys reveal that around 57% of college students do not wish to engage in romantic relationships, primarily due to difficulties in balancing academic responsibilities with personal relationships. The lack of systematic education on emotional relationships has left many students with a vague understanding of love and marriage.

To address these challenges, the state council has called on local governments to allocate resources towards reversing the population decline and to promote respect for marriage and childbearing at an appropriate age. However, experts have expressed scepticism about the effectiveness of these measures among the younger generation.

The proposed educational programs would focus on teaching junior college students about national population issues and contemporary concepts of marriage and childbearing. For senior and graduate students, the curriculum may include case studies and group discussions aimed at enhancing their understanding of intimate relationships and effective communication.

By equipping students with the necessary tools to navigate romantic relationships, the government hopes to encourage a more positive outlook on marriage and family life, ultimately contributing to an increase in birth rates.

(With Reuters inputs)