2026 FIFA World Cup: New US visa bonds, ESTA, FIFA pass- All you need to know about entry rules

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will unfold alongside a major shift in US immigration enforcement, one that could shape who makes it to the stadium as much as who reaches the knockout rounds.

A mix of expanded travel bans, stricter visa rules and new financial requirements now affects short-term visitors, including fans planning to attend matches in the United States.

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Visa-free travel is still possible for some

For eligible countries, the visa waiver program allows entry for up to 90 days for tourism purposes through the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA). However, eligibility can change, and travellers are advised to check the State Department’s updated list before booking.

Others must apply for a B1/B2 visitor visa, and timing could be decisive. Appointment wait times vary widely, ranging from a few days to more than a year, depending on the consular post. Additional administrative processing may delay issuance further.

FIFA PASS offers priority, not eligibility

To help ticket holders, the US Department of State introduced FIFA PASS, a priority-scheduling tool for ticket holders who purchased through the official FIFA website.

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The program may improve access to visa appointment calendars but does not change eligibility rules, travel restrictions, fees or processing suspensions. Ticket holders who bought through third-party platforms may not qualify.

The practical takeaway: applicants needing a B1/B2 visa must start the process as early as possible.

39 countries under visa restrictions

From January 1, 2026, the US expanded visa restrictions from 19 to 39 countries. Nearly all affected nations have suspended issuance of B1/B2 visitor visas, the category most fans require.

Full visa suspension (19 countries):

Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Laos, Libya, Mali, Niger, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The restriction also applies to travel documents issued by the Palestinian Authority.

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Citizens from these countries cannot obtain visitor visas unless they hold dual nationality with a non-restricted country.

Partial suspension (no B1/B2 visas issued):

Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Burundi, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, Dominica, Gabon, The Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Togo, Tonga, Venezuela, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Qualified teams, but fans blocked

Four World Cup-qualified nations, Haiti, Iran, Senegal and the Ivory Coast, fall under the restrictions. The US has granted exemptions to team officials, players and support staff, but not to fans from those countries.

New visa bond requirement

The State Department has also expanded its Visa Bond Pilot Program. Certain B1/B2 applicants may be required to post a refundable bond of $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000 before visa issuance.

The bond is meant to ensure visitors depart before their permitted stay expires. Travellers who comply with visa terms receive a full refund.

Applicants do not need to act in advance; once a consular officer approves the visa, payment instructions are issued, and the bond can be paid by the traveller or a third party.