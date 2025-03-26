41% of US student visas denied in 2023–24 as rejection rates soar, Indians among worst hit

In a sharp reversal for the world’s top study destination, the United States denied 41% of international student visa applications in the 2023–24 fiscal year — the highest rejection rate in a decade.

An analysis of State Department data revealed that of the 6.79 lakh applications received for F-1 visas, 2.79 lakh were turned down, according to the Indian Express. That’s a rise from 2022–23, when 36% of 6.99 lakh applications were rejected.

Although country-wise denial data isn’t available, there was a 38% drop in student visas issued to Indians between January and September 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Only 63,973 Indian students received visas in those nine months — down from 1.03 lakh the previous year.

A State Department spokesperson said, “All visa adjudications are adjudicated on a case-by-case basis, in accordance with the provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) and applicable federal regulations.”

Meanwhile, India became the top sender of international students to the US in 2023–24, surpassing China for the first time since 2009. According to the Open Doors Report, 3.31 lakh Indian students studied in the US that year, accounting for 29.4% of the international student body.

But the growing presence is also tied to growing scrutiny. Jessica M. Vaughan, an immigration expert, told the U.S. House Judiciary Committee that over 7,000 Indian students and exchange visitors overstayed their visas in 2023. She called on Congress to consider reforms, particularly in the H-1B program.

F-1 visa issuance declined overall to 4.01 lakh in 2023–24, down from 4.45 lakh the previous year. While applications had steadily risen post-Covid, they dipped by 3% in the last fiscal year.

Canada, by contrast, capped its study permits in 2024 — leading to a 35% reduction — and announced another 10% cut in 2025, citing pressure on public services. That cap could indirectly push more students to consider the US, even as visa hurdles grow.