'A green card does not…': Travel risks grow for Indian H-1B visa, F-1 holders amid tougher US border scrutiny

A fresh wave of concern has gripped Indian immigrants in the US after Vice President JD Vance stated, “A green card does not give an individual an indefinite right to stay in the United States.” The comment follows a series of tightening immigration rules that have led attorneys to issue travel advisories for Indian Green Card and H-1B holders.

Under Donald Trump's renewed crackdown on immigration - legal and illegal - multiple US agencies have ramped up checks on those travelling abroad and intensified screening at ports of entry. The agencies involved include USCIS, ICE, DHS, and CBP.

Crackdown on Indians

Millions of Indians in the US—many on Green Cards, H-1B, or F-1 visas—are now facing heightened scrutiny upon re-entry. While their legal status may not be directly under threat, the enhanced checks are proving stressful and time-consuming.

The situation escalated after Trump announced restrictions targeting travellers from 43 countries, including neighbours Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bhutan. Though India isn't on the list, attorneys have urged Indian immigrants to exercise caution when travelling.

Delays are now common, not only at border checks but also across US embassies and consulates worldwide. A backlog in visa stamping and growing detentions are straining the system. Documents are reportedly held up without explanation, extending processing times.

Legal experts have recommended a detailed checklist for those planning travel: a valid passport, unexpired Green Card or visa, re-entry permit if applicable, employment verification, W-2 form, recent payslips, bank account documentation, and a US driver’s license. Students should carry a letter from their university.

Travellers returning after extended stays overseas should be ready for long interviews and secondary inspections that may last over two hours. A stay exceeding six months may trigger additional questioning. Expired documents could lead to revocation, though appeals can be filed with USCIS or immigration court.