After brief pause, Canada resumes parents and grandparents sponsorship, to invite 10,000 applications in 2025

After briefly pausing new invitations under the Parents and Grandparents Programme (PGP) in January this year, Canada has announced plans to invite some citizens and permanent residents to apply for sponsoring their parents and grandparents for permanent residency in the upcoming year.

On March 7, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada's (IRCC) announced that it intends to accept up to 10,000 complete applications for sponsorship under the PGP Program.

The decision marks a shift from the previous statement made in January that indicated no new invitations would be sent out under the PGP this year and the focus was on processing applications from the 2024 intake.

Canada is aiming to accept up to 10,000 complete applications under the PGP this year. The IRCC plans to draw from the pool of interest to sponsor forms from 2020. This method, described by the IRCC as selecting "randomly selected potential sponsors from that pool instead of accepting new forms," mirrors the approach taken from 2020 to 2024.

The decision to use the pool from 2020 is significant, as it ensures that previously expressed interests are honoured and considered. "Given there remains a number of interest to sponsor forms in the pool from 2020, IRCC plans to send invitations to apply to randomly selected potential sponsors from that pool instead of accepting new forms. This is the same approach taken for the intakes conducted from 2020 to 2024," IRCC stated.

This decision may come as a relief to many who were concerned about the lack of new opportunities this year. However, the exact timeline for when these invitations will be sent remains unspecified, with the government promising further details in the coming months.

By prioritising the backlog, the IRCC aims to improve processing times and make the system more efficient for all applicants.

While details regarding the invitation process are yet to be fully disclosed, it is anticipated that these changes will align with Canada's broader immigration goals. The approach taken by the IRCC highlights the importance of consistency and fairness in immigration processes. The department's careful planning aims to optimise the effectiveness of the PGP.

The IRCC strategy reflects a continued effort to manage the demand and backlog for family sponsorships. The emphasis on using the 2020 pool acknowledges the ongoing interest and demand for family reunification in Canada.