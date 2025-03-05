Canada issues 725 invitations for Permanent Residency in latest express entry draw

Canada continues its bi-weekly Express Entry Draws, extending 725 invitations to foreign nationals seeking permanent residency through the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) in the latest draw held on March 3, 2025, according to immigration.ca.

Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced the results, with invitations going to candidates with a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 667 or above.

The Express Entry Draw, numbered 338 under the PNP, took place on March 3, 2025, at 15:15:56 UTC. A tie-breaking rule was implemented for candidates with the lowest score, with a cut-off date and time of June 05, 2024, at 18:25:22 UTC. This means that if multiple candidates had a score of 667, priority was given to those who submitted their Express Entry profiles earlier.

This draw follows a previous PNP-specific draw on February 17, 2025, which saw 646 invitations issued to eligible foreign nationals with a CRS score of 750.

The PNP allows foreign nationals to apply for Canadian permanent resident status, enabling them to live and work in a specific province or territory. Each province and territory has its own unique immigration streams targeting different groups, including students, business owners, and skilled or semi-skilled workers.

The Canada Express Entry system, managed by IRCC, encompasses several immigration programs, including the Federal Skilled Worker Program, Canadian Experience Class, Federal Skilled Trades Program, and the Provincial Nominee Program.

The Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) is used to evaluate candidates based on factors such as age, education, work experience, and language proficiency. The cut-off score for each Express Entry draw varies, influencing the overall score required to receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA) for permanent residence.

The Canadian government continues to utilize the Express Entry system and the PNP to attract skilled immigrants who can contribute to the country's economy and become permanent residents.

