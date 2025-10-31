‘American dream stolen’: US rolls out ad on ‘H-1B visa abuse’, puts spotlight on India

The US Department of Labour has released a new advertisement highlighting the “H-1B visa abuse” faced by Americans that President Donald Trump seeks to now stop. The ad says that the American dream of millions of Americans was stolen by people on H-1B visa, and highlights the countries that benefit the most from it, leading with India.

“Young Americans have had the American Dream stolen from them, as jobs have been replaced by foreign workers due to rampant abuse of the H-1B visa. Under President of the United States and Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer’s leadership, we’re holding companies accountable for their abuse—and recapturing the American Dream for the AMERICAN PEOPLE,” the Department of Labour stated in a post on social media.

The ad also shows a pie-chart of ‘countries with the most H-1B visa approvals’. On top is India with 72 per cent, followed by China with 12 per cent, Canada and the Philippines with 1 per cent each, and ‘other’ 14 per cent.

The ad comes around the launch of Project Firewall rolled out by the labour department in September to audit H-1B visa compliance. The project aims to prevent companies from replacing American workers with lower-paid foreign professionals.

“For generations, we’ve told Americans that if they work hard enough, they can achieve the American Dream. But many young Americans have had this dream stolen from them,” states the voiceover in the ad, a montage of old footage of suburban homes and workplaces. “Their jobs were replaced by foreign workers as politicians and bureaucrats allowed companies to abuse the H-1B visa. But now, President Trump is delivering a new opportunity for young Americans,” the ad states.

Under @POTUS and @SecretaryLCD’s leadership, we’re holding companies accountable for their abuse—and recapturing the American Dream… pic.twitter.com/x3lqJS9CyG — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) October 30, 2025

“Through Project Firewall, we’re taking action to hold companies accountable for H-1B abuse and ensure they prioritise Americans in the hiring process, recapturing the American Dream for the American people,” says the ad.

Trump and his administration have repeatedly villainised the legal and official H-1B visa, the companies that offer it, and the people who receive it. Weeks after raising H-1B visa fees to $100,000, making it practically unaffordable, the US authorities announced the end of automatic extension of Employment Authorisation Documents (EAD) for foreigners, a move likely to affect a large number of Indian immigrants and workers. The US Department of Homeland Security said the decision aims to prioritise the proper screening and vetting of foreigners before extending the validity of their employment authorisations or work permits. According to the new rule, foreigners who file to renew their EAD on or after October 30, 2025, will no longer receive an automatic extension, the DHS said in a news release.