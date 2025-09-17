Another route to US green card shut! EB-5 visa cap reached, USCIS halts issuance until Sept 30

The State Department, in coordination with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), has officially issued all available immigrant visas in the Employment-Based Fifth Preference (EB-5) unreserved category for fiscal year 2025, marking a full allocation ahead of the fiscal year’s close.

Under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), employment-based preference immigrant visas are subject to annual limits. Specifically, INA 203(b)(5) stipulates that the annual ceiling for EB-5 visas is 7.1 percent of the worldwide employment-based limit. Of this, 68 percent is designated for unreserved visa categories, including C5, T5, I5, R5, RU, and NU.

Advertisement

The EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 further allows unused EB-5 reserved visas from FY 2023 to be added to the unreserved categories for FY 2025, contributing to the total count now issued.

With all unreserved EB-5 visas for FY 2025 fully allocated, U.S. embassies and consulates will no longer be able to issue visas in these categories until the start of the new fiscal year on October 1, 2025. At that time, qualified applicants may again apply for EB-5 immigrant visas.

What Is the EB-5 Visa Program?

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program was introduced in 1990 to stimulate the U.S. economy by attracting foreign investment. The basic requirement is to invest $800,000 in a U.S.-based commercial enterprise that will create at least 10 full-time jobs for U.S. workers. In return, the investor and their immediate family are eligible for permanent residency in the United States.

Advertisement

The EB-5 visa offers several benefits for investors, particularly those from high-demand countries like India. It is unique because it allows investors to obtain U.S. residency with relatively straightforward requirements