Belgium golden visa: How you can secure residency, citizenship through business investment

Belgium, a small but powerful European nation, has long been a magnet for global professionals seeking stability, opportunity, and quality of life. With nearly 13% of its population made up of foreign residents, Belgium stands out for its high living standards, world-class infrastructure, and vibrant international community.

Home to several EU institutions and major global corporations, the country offers a strong employment market and an ideal ecosystem for entrepreneurs. For those seeking to make Belgium home permanently, its investor pathway, often referred to as Belgium Citizenship by Investment, provides an opportunity to gain residency and eventually an EU passport through establishing a legitimate business presence.

How Belgium’s Citizenship by Investment Program Works

Foreign investors and entrepreneurs from outside the European Union can obtain Belgian residency by investing in the country’s economy or setting up a business. While Belgium does not have a fixed minimum investment threshold, applicants generally contribute between €350,000 and €500,000 (approximately ₹3 crore to ₹4.3 crore) over the first five years.

Applicants can include their spouses and dependent children in the application. Each case is individually evaluated by Belgian authorities based on eligibility criteria such as age, financial capacity, and business background.

To qualify, investors must:

Be at least 18 years old.

Hold a clean criminal record.

Show a verifiable source of investment capital.

Demonstrate business experience and management capability.

Attend in-person immigration sessions and maintain a registered Belgian address.

After receiving a one-year renewable residence permit, most investors can apply for permanent residency after three years of continuous residence. Once they have resided in Belgium for five years, they may apply for citizenship, provided they meet language, integration, and tax compliance requirements.

Applicants are required to register a BVBA or SPRL company, the Belgian equivalent of a private limited liability company, with a registered office, proof of operations, and adequate working capital.

The minimum investment for such businesses is typically €200,000 for initial operations, with additional expected capital between €100,000 and €200,000.

Initial application fees range between €10,000 and €20,000, followed by an annual renewal fee of €5,000.

Benefits of Belgian Citizenship

Visa-free travel – Belgian citizens can travel visa-free to 184 countries, including the Schengen region, Canada, the US, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Attractive tax structure – Investors can benefit from business-friendly tax mechanisms designed to support growth and profits. High-quality healthcare – Citizens can access top-tier medical services across Europe. Family inclusion – Spouses and dependent children can be included in the same citizenship application. Education access – Belgian citizens enjoy preferential access to European schools and universities. Freedom of movement – As EU citizens, Belgians can live, work, or establish businesses in any EU member state.

Investor Pathway and Application Process

Foreign investors can pursue the Belgian residency-by-investment route through one of the following options:

Direct investment in a Belgian company.

Contribution to an economic development project.

Acquisition of a general business license benefiting the local economy.

The application process involves:

Submitting a detailed proposal to Belgian immigration authorities. Providing documentation verifying the source of funds and investment intent. Undergoing due diligence and background checks. Receiving approval and an investor visa that allows residency for the applicant and their family.

After five years of residency, applicants may apply for permanent residency or full citizenship, depending on compliance with language proficiency (in French, Dutch, or German) and integration requirements.

Permanent residents enjoy full access to Belgium’s healthcare, education, and social services systems, as well as the right to work and conduct business. They are also granted freedom of movement within the Schengen Zone.