Belgium raises income bar to Rs 2.34 lakh pm, tightens rules for family reunification visas

Belgium has tightened family reunification visa rules under its “Easter Agreement,” raising financial thresholds and age limits in one of the most significant migration policy shifts in recent years. Effective this week, sponsors must now earn at least €2,300 (Rs 2.34 lakh approx) a month, up from €2,089, with an additional 10 per cent required for each dependent. The minimum age to apply for reunification with a partner has also been increased from 18 to 21, a move aimed at curbing forced and child marriages.

Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt defended the measures, saying, “Our rules were far too lax, making Belgium a magnet for migrants and asylum seekers. With these measures, we are stopping that pull-factor.” She added, “Anyone who wants to bring their family here must be financially capable of supporting them. This can no longer come at the cost of our society.”

Timelines get stricter

The reforms also impose stricter timelines. Refugees with temporary protection status now face longer waits before they can apply for reunification, and the grace period to submit applications has been reduced. The government’s actions come amid a reception crisis that has left thousands of asylum seekers without accommodation. In line with the new policy direction, Belgium plans to slash its asylum reception budget by 85 per cent over the next five years.

Experts have warned that the changes may have unintended consequences. Alberto-Horst Neidhardt, Senior Policy Analyst at the European Policy Centre, said, “When legal family routes close or stall, some may try other channels, including irregular migration, which adds to pressure on reception capacity.” He cautioned that prolonged family separation could slow integration, damage mental health, and limit migrants’ participation in society and the economy.

On the European stage, Prime Minister Bart De Wever has pushed for broader reforms, including revisiting the European Convention on Human Rights and leveraging EU trade and visa policies to pressure countries that refuse to repatriate rejected asylum seekers. Van Bossuyt underscored the tougher stance, saying, “Don’t come to Europe just because you are looking for a better future.”

With the new rules now in place, Belgium is seeking to ease the strain on social services and send a strong message on migration. Analysts, however, caution that the shift could drive irregular flows and deepen marginalisation for migrant families.