Belgium tourist visa from India: Documents, costs and step-by-step guide

Planning a trip to Belgium? The process of securing a visa may seem daunting, but with the right preparation, approvals can be straightforward. Recent applicants from India shared their experience of applying for a Belgian tourist visa, detailing the documents, timelines, and steps involved.

In one case, a family applied for their first Schengen visa through VFS Kolkata on July 22, 2025. By August 16, they received passports stamped with a 45-day visa carrying a 60-day validity. The husband, set to pursue a master’s degree in Belgium on a student visa, provided supporting documents alongside his wife's and two-year-old daughter’s application.

Documents Submitted

The family submitted passports and photocopies, completed application forms, a No Objection Certificate and salary slips from the wife’s employer, six months of bank statements, confirmed flight and local bookings, rental contract in Belgium listing family names as visitors, apostilled marriage and birth certificates, travel insurance, property documents, a cover letter, and a notarized affidavit of consent.

Why Apply for a Belgium Visitor Visa

A Belgian Schengen visa allows visitors to explore iconic attractions such as Brussels’ Grand Place, Ghent’s historic quarters, and Antwerp’s cultural landmarks. Belgium is equally renowned for its Renaissance architecture, waffles, and chocolates.

Types of Belgium Visit Visa

Tourist/Visitor Visa : Valid up to 90 days, with multiple entry options.

Transit Visa: For travellers switching transport within the Schengen zone.

Benefits

The Belgian Schengen visa enables travel across 27 Schengen countries, offering multiple entry flexibility within its 90-to-180-day validity.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must demonstrate sufficient funds, valid documents, travel insurance, itinerary details, accommodation proof, medical records, and no criminal history.

Requirements

Key requirements include: a visa application form, two photographs, a valid passport, copies of past visas, a language preference form, a cover letter, travel insurance, a flight itinerary, a hotel booking, and proof of funds.

Steps to Apply from India

Fill out the application form. Submit all required documents. Identify the correct Belgium application centre. Book an appointment. Attend the visa interview. Await processing — if eligible, a visa is granted.

Processing Time

Belgium tourist visas typically take 15 days to process. In some cases, processing may extend to 30 or even 60 days, depending on documentation and workload.

Visa Costs