Bill to end H-1B visa: Republican Congresswoman to soon introduce a bill that puts Americans first

Days after former President Donald Trump defended the H-1B visa program, Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she would introduce a bill aimed at phasing out the H-1B visa system.

In a statement posted Thursday, Greene revealed her intention to introduce a bill that would eliminate the H-1B visa program. The bill, which Greene said would “end the mass replacement of American workers,” is set to target U.S. companies accused of using the program to bring in foreign talent, especially in fields like technology, healthcare, and engineering.

Greene argued that industries, including Big Tech, AI giants, and hospitals, have abused the H-1B system to replace American workers with cheaper labor. She posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Big Tech, AI giants, hospitals, and industries across the board have abused the H-1B system to cut out our own people."

The proposed bill would prioritise American workers over foreign hires in sectors critical to U.S. infrastructure, including technology and healthcare. "My bill ELIMINATES the corrupt H-1B program and puts AMERICANS FIRST again in tech, healthcare, engineering, manufacturing, and every industry that keeps this country running!! If we want the next generation to have the American Dream, we must stop replacing them and start investing in them," Greene wrote.

However, the bill includes an exemption that would allow the issuance of 10,000 H-1B visas annually for medical professionals like doctors and nurses. This exemption, Greene noted, would be phased out over 10 years to allow time for a stronger domestic pipeline of American medical professionals.

Trump's defense of H-1B program contrasts with Greene’s bill

Greene’s move follows a rare show of support for the H-1B program from former President Donald Trump. In a recent Fox News interview, Trump defended the necessity of the program, arguing that the U.S. lacks the talent for certain tech and defense roles. When asked about the potential for H-1B visas to suppress wages for American workers, Trump responded, “I agree, but you do also have to bring in talent.”

Trump dismissed the idea that the U.S. has sufficient domestic talent, especially in specialized sectors. “No, you don’t,” he said, when questioned about American worker shortages. “You can’t take people off an unemployment line and say, ‘I’m going to put you into a factory where we’re going to make missiles.’”

The future of the H-1B visa program

Greene's proposed bill would add to the ongoing debate in Congress about the future of the H-1B program. The debate over immigration reform, and specifically the H-1B visa’s role in the U.S. economy, is expected to intensify as more lawmakers weigh in on the issue.

Currently, more than 70% of H-1B visa holders are Indian nationals, making the program especially crucial for Indian professionals seeking work in the U.S. The bill's potential impact on this demographic remains to be seen, as Indian workers make up a significant portion of the H-1B visa beneficiaries.