BT explains: Tougher visa norms drive up Canada immigration refusals. Key facts

Canada is witnessing a striking rise in immigration refusal rates across almost all permanent and temporary resident categories since 2023, according to federal data reported by the Toronto Star.

The surge is most visible in temporary resident programs, where changing eligibility rules, stricter policy measures, and pressure on officers to process cases quickly are contributing to higher rejection levels. Critics warn that these pressures could result in hasty decision-making as Ottawa attempts to reduce backlogs.

Advertisement

Policy Shifts Driving Change

The higher refusal rates come amid sweeping reforms to Canada’s temporary immigration programs. The federal government has introduced measures aimed at aligning immigration with economic priorities while reducing the number of temporary residents in the country.

In September 2024, study permit approvals for 2025 were cut by 10 per cent, dropping from 485,000 in 2024 to 437,000.

New language requirements for Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) applicants came into force on 1 November 2024, mandating Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) Level 7 for university graduates and CLB Level 5 for college graduates.

Changes to family Open Work Permits on 21 January 2025 tightened eligibility for spouses and children of foreign workers and international students. Spouses of students now qualify only if the principal applicant is in a master’s program of at least 16 months, a doctoral program, or specific professional programs.

Advertisement

Spouses of foreign workers must meet occupational and duration criteria, while dependent children of foreign workers no longer qualify.

Rising Refusal Rates Across Categories

Data from the first five months of 2025 show rising refusal rates in permanent resident categories (as reported by Immigration.ca):

Economic class: 6.7%, up from 5% in 2023 and 5.6% in 2024

Family class: 12.6%, up from 7.2% in 2023 and 8.4% in 2024

Humanitarian and compassionate: 40.4%, up from 29.5% in 2023 and 23.6% in 2024

Refugees with protected status: 16.5%, up from 12.9% in 2023 and 11.8% in 2024

Temporary resident programs saw the most dramatic increases:

Study permits: 65.4% from 40.5%

Visitor visas: 50% from 39% Advertisement

Postgraduation work permits: 24.6% from 12.8%

Work permits for spouses: 52.3% from 25.2%

Work permit extensions: 10.8% from 6.5%

Backlogs Remain Despite Intake Cuts

Even with reduced immigration targets for 2025–2027 and 3,300 staff cuts, the number of applications continues to rise. As of 30 June 2025, there were 2,189,500 applications in the system, up from 1,976,700 in March. Of these, 842,800 had exceeded the department’s service standards.

Experts note that economic class applications maintain lower refusal rates due to managed scoring systems like Express Entry. In contrast, higher family class refusals may reflect attempts by applicants to secure status through marriage when other options have run out.

Canada Remains Attractive for Students

Despite tightening rules and higher refusals, Canada continues to draw international students.

The ApplyBoard Spring 2025 Student Pulse Survey found that 94% of nearly 850 respondents expressed interest in studying in Canada, citing high-quality education, cultural diversity, and favourable post-study work and immigration options.

Affordability remains a concern, with 77% citing tuition costs as a major factor, prompting many students to consider shorter or more affordable programs.