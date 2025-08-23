Bulgaria Golden Visa 2025: Schengen entry, PR on day one, and citizenship after 5 years

For Indians seeking a permanent European base, Bulgaria has quickly emerged as one of the most attractive destinations. The EU’s youngest member joined the Schengen Area on January 1, 2025, and is now drawing global investors through its Golden Visa program.

Unlike the country’s previous Citizenship by Investment scheme, which ended in 2022, the Golden Visa provides direct permanent residency from the outset, along with a pathway to citizenship after five years of legal residence.

What is Bulgaria’s Golden Visa program?

Launched in 2023, the program allows non-EU nationals to gain permanent residency by investing €512,000 (about ₹5.12 crore) in funds licensed by the Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission (FSC).

Once approved, applicants and their families receive:

Immediate permanent residency status

Visa-free travel across the Schengen zone (116 countries)

A clear route to citizenship after 5 years

The right to include spouse, children, parents, and even in-laws in the same application

Unlike many EU investor visa schemes, there is no minimum-stay requirement in Bulgaria, making it appealing to Indians who want global mobility while retaining their primary base in India.

Benefits of Bulgaria’s Golden Visa

Bulgaria has structured its program to compete directly with the likes of Portugal, Spain, and Greece, but at a more accessible entry point. Key benefits include:

Direct PR status: No temporary permits — permanent residency from the start

Family inclusion: Spouse, children, parents, and in-laws covered

No residence requirement: You don’t need to spend a minimum number of days in Bulgaria each year

Low taxes: Flat 10% personal tax rate, among the lowest in the EU

Fast-track processing: Decisions typically take 3–6 months

Education & healthcare: PR holders get access to EU-standard services

No Bulgarian language requirement for permanent residency

Banking flexibility: If your bank account is FATF-compliant, you don’t need to open a Bulgarian account

Eligibility criteria (main applicant)

To qualify for Bulgaria’s Golden Visa, applicants must:

Be over 18 years old

Be a non-EU citizen with a valid passport

Hold a clean criminal record

Invest €512,000 in an FSC-licensed fund

Prove income higher than the investment amount

Pay application and processing fees

Family members (spouse, children, parents, and in-laws) can be included in the same application.

Application process: step by step

Step 1: Pre-approval and due diligence

Applicants undergo background checks with the Bulgarian Investment Agency. Required documents include proof of income, police clearance, CV, and AML/PEP declarations.

Step 2: Make the investment

Transfer €512,000 into a licensed AIF or ETF and obtain a certificate of investment. This can be done remotely.

Step 3: Apply for a D-type visa

Submit documents to a Bulgarian embassy or consulate. Visa decisions typically arrive within 2–4 weeks.

Step 4: Obtain permanent residency

Travel to Bulgaria, complete biometric verification, and collect your PR card. The card is indefinite but must be renewed every 5 years.

Step 5: Apply for citizenship (after 5 years)

Maintain your investment and PR status for five years, after which you can apply for citizenship.

Required documents

Applicants must prepare a comprehensive file including:

Valid passport

Police clearance certificates (home country + country of residence)

Proof of income and financial sources

Bank reference letter

Investment certificate

Marriage/birth certificates for dependents

AML and PEP declarations

CV and supporting documents

All documents must be legalized before submission.

Why Bulgaria is gaining attention

Compared to other European residency-by-investment programs, Bulgaria offers:

Faster processing

Direct PR instead of temporary visas

A relatively affordable threshold (€512,000 vs. €1M+ in other countries)

Schengen access and low taxes

For Indian high-net-worth families seeking a European foothold, the Bulgarian Golden Visa has become a compelling new alternative.