Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
nri
visa
Canada opens 2025 parent and grandparent sponsorship program: Here's what to know

Canada opens 2025 parent and grandparent sponsorship program: Here's what to know

Started July 28, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has begun issuing 17,860 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) by lottery

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 31, 2025 3:17 PM IST
Canada opens 2025 parent and grandparent sponsorship program: Here's what to knowCAD 1,205 and a digital portal: What it takes to sponsor your parents to Canada in 2025

Canada has reopened its Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP) for 2025, offering permanent residents and citizens a fresh opportunity to sponsor family members for immigration. Started on July 28, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has begun issuing 17,860 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) by lottery. Applicants selected must submit completed applications by 11:59 p.m. ET on October 9, 2025.

Advertisement

Who is eligible?

Only individuals who submitted an interest-to-sponsor form in 2020 and did not receive an invitation between 2020 and 2024 are eligible to be selected in this round. The IRCC aims to approve 10,000 complete applications from this pool.

Two-step process for selected applicants

Once selected, applicants must complete two applications:

  • Sponsorship application, submitted by the sponsor

  • Permanent residence application, submitted by the parent or grandparent

Both applications must be completed online via the Permanent Residence Portal, though provisions exist for those unable to apply digitally.

Key forms and requirements

For sponsors:

  • IMM 1344 (Sponsorship agreement)

  • IMM 5771 (Document checklist)

  • IMM 5768 (Financial evaluation)

For parents or grandparents:

Advertisement

  • IMM 0008 (Generic application form)

  • IMM 5669 (Background/declaration)

  • IMM 5406 (Additional family information)

All instructions are detailed in Guide IMM 5772.

Application fees

The base fee for sponsoring a single parent or grandparent is CAD 1,205, which includes:

  • Sponsorship fee: $85

  • Processing fee: $545

  • Right of permanent residence fee: $575

Additional fees may apply for dependents or services like medical exams and police certificates.

What happens after applying?

Applicants must:

  • Submit all required documents

  • Include a copy of their ITA

  • Pay the applicable fees

Incomplete applications risk being returned unless corrected within 30 days.

Post-submission follow-up

After submitting the application, applicants are required to:

Advertisement

  • Undergo medical exams (as instructed by IRCC)

  • Provide police certificates (valid for one year)

  • Submit biometrics (for applicants aged 14–79)

Any delays or missing documentation may result in rejection. The entire process can be tracked online once the application is submitted.

Published on: Jul 31, 2025 3:17 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today