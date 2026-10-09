Canada PR: Ontario gives 10 points to workers earning C$80,000 under new immigration pathway

READ THIS: Canada changes work permit rules: Staffing agencies barred from sponsoring foreign workers

C$80,000 salary now worth 10 points

Ontario has revised the points awarded for Canadian work experience based on a candidate's annual earnings. The updated structure is:

Annual earnings Points C$80,000 or more 10 C$70,000–C$79,999 8 C$50,000–C$69,999 6 C$30,000–C$49,999 4 Below C$30,000 0

The earnings are assessed using the candidate's Notice of Assessment issued by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) within the previous five years. Previously, candidates earning C$70,000 or more received the maximum eight points under this factor.

Advertisement

What is Ontario workforce, priority stream?

The Ontario Workforce Priority Stream is part of a major overhaul of the province's immigration programme. It provides a pathway for eligible skilled foreign workers with qualifying job offers to seek provincial nomination for permanent residence.

The stream covers job offers across all National Occupational Classification (NOC) TEER categories and also includes a separate pathway for eligible self-employed physicians without a job offer. Employers must first initiate the process through Ontario's employer portal before an eligible worker can register an Expression of Interest (EOI).

Ontario opened the EOI portal for the new stream on August 4, 2026. The province had earlier announced the redesign in June, replacing its previous immigration streams with the new Workforce Priority Stream as the first phase of its immigration overhaul.

Advertisement

Higher score can improve PR chances

The revised earnings points are part of Ontario's broader ranking system. Candidates are assessed on several factors, including occupation, wages, Ontario work experience, education, language proficiency, legal status and the location of their job.

For example, candidates working in Northern Ontario can receive 15 regionalisation points, while those working in Eastern, Central Ontario outside the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), or Southwestern Ontario can receive 10 points. Candidates working in Toronto receive no regionalisation points.

ALSO READ: Immigration alert: Canada targets labour shortages with major postsecondary seat expansion. Key facts

However, earning C$80,000 or more does not guarantee an invitation or permanent residence. Candidates are ranked against other applicants, and only those who receive an invitation can proceed with the provincial nomination application.

What happens after Ontario nomination?

Successful applicants receive an Ontario nomination and can then apply to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) for permanent residence. For eligible candidates nominated through Express Entry, an Ontario nomination can provide an additional 600 CRS points, significantly improving their chances of receiving a federal invitation to apply.

Ontario's immigration overhaul is expected to continue in phases. The province has announced plans for additional pathways, including a Priority Healthcare Stream, Entrepreneur Stream and Exceptional Talent Stream, although launch dates for these streams have not yet been announced.