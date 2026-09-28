Immigration alert: Canada targets labour shortages with major postsecondary seat expansion. Key facts

On September 10, 2026, Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security, announced the rollout of 40,000 new funded student spaces across publicly assisted institutions. This push follows an earlier allocation of 30,000 seats in May 2026, bringing the province’s total commitment under the $1.7-billion Priority Growth Fund to over 70,000 postsecondary seats.

The complete seat expansion under the Priority Growth Fund distributes capacity across several key sectors:

Custom-driven by local employer demand

While institution-specific distributions continue to roll out, initial funding commitments reflect immediate regional focus areas. McMaster University secured $90 million to support 2,769 new seats — primarily across health care and STEM disciplines like nuclear energy and physician assistant training. Meanwhile, Ontario Tech University and Durham College received a combined $79 million to create 2,861 spaces across STEM, health, trade, and education programs.

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Unlike third-party recruitment rankings, Ontario’s official career data synthesizes provincial earnings, regional openings, and federal Job Bank labor outlooks through 2027.

Health Care: Nursing remains a paramount priority. Registered nurses (RNs) command a median annual salary of $87,400 with a "Very Good" employment outlook. Registered practical nurses (RPNs) earn a median $64,500, while social workers report median earnings around $80,400.

Nursing remains a paramount priority. Registered nurses (RNs) command a median annual salary of $87,400 with a "Very Good" employment outlook. Registered practical nurses (RPNs) earn a median $64,500, while social workers report median earnings around $80,400. STEM & Tech: Information systems specialists hold a median pay of $97,800 with a "Moderate" outlook. While software engineers and cybersecurity specialists command high compensation (spanning $100,000 to $107,000+), current job outlook ratings remain constrained, underscoring why provincial funding targets long-term strategic training over immediate absorption capacity.

Information systems specialists hold a median pay of $97,800 with a "Moderate" outlook. While software engineers and cybersecurity specialists command high compensation (spanning $100,000 to $107,000+), current job outlook ratings remain constrained, underscoring why provincial funding targets long-term strategic training over immediate absorption capacity. Education: Secondary school teachers hold a median annual salary of $100,000, while early childhood educators (ECEs) — frequently targeted in Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) updates — face steady demand at a median salary of $45,800.

Secondary school teachers hold a median annual salary of $100,000, while early childhood educators (ECEs) — frequently targeted in Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) updates — face steady demand at a median salary of $45,800. Skilled Trades: Infrastructure projects, clean energy initiatives, and EV battery production across regions like Windsor, Durham, and Darlington continue to drive demand for industrial mechanics, millwrights, electricians, and plumbers.

By grounding its postsecondary seat allocations in real-time labor market metrics, the province aims to bridge the gap between classroom capacity and employer demand heading into 2027.