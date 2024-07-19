Canada set to implement stricter visa rules for int'l students? Impact on Indian students 

Canada is sending a strong message to its international students stating that not all students may find a welcome mat in the country.

The Canadian government is in the process of reviewing its allocation of long-term visas for foreign students, aiming to slow down immigration amidst a surging population growth. Immigration Minister Marc Miller has underscored the necessity of aligning the influx of foreign students with the domestic labour market demands.

This development bears special significance for Indian students, who constitute Canada's largest contingent of international scholars. The data from the Canadian government shows that approximately 40 per cent of the 800,000 international students who come to the country every year are from India. Many students select Canada as a study destination due to its perceived easier pathway to permanent residency and citizenship.

While Canada has traditionally embraced educated immigrants, including those pursuing studies, a shift in approach is now evident, according to statements by Marc Miller to Bloomberg.

The Minister emphasised that a study visa isn't a guarantee of extended residency in Canada, advocating for a return to the original purpose of such permits: acquiring knowledge to enrich one’s skills and potentially applying them in their home countries.

Notably, the number of Indian applicants for Canadian visas has seen a decline in response to these revised measures.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration faces mounting pressures linked to escalating living costs, housing shortages, and rising unemployment rates, prompting reevaluating its immigration and visa policies.

Canada Enforces Restrictions on International Student Visas

Canada has taken significant steps to address the rising number of foreign students by capping the issuance of international student visas.

The country plans to grant 300,000 visas this year, a significant reduction from the 437,000 issued last year. Authorities carefully assess which students will be retained in Canada and which may need to return to their home nations.

Minister Miller has highlighted the government’s commitment to aligning job opportunities for international students with their fields of study, aiming to address labour shortages across Canadian provinces. The country's approach to welcoming global talent is evolving, with a sharper focus on matching post-graduate work permits with the nation's labor market needs.

By reforming its visa policies, Canada seeks to counter the practice of using study visas as a pathway to gain permanent residency, striving to streamline the immigration process and secure the nation's economic future.