Canada work permit rules: Indian students get a boost as PGWP eligibility expands

Canada has removed the field-of-study requirement for Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) eligibility, making it easier for college graduates to stay and work in the country. This move aligns college policies with universities, simplifying the process for international students seeking employment after graduation.

Expanded work permit access

The change benefits over 1.04 million international students — 20% more than the previous year. With about 70% of these students applying for work permits post-graduation, the PGWP remains a critical pathway for retaining global talent.

Previously, in 2024, Canada imposed restrictions that required college graduates to be in specific fields to qualify for a PGWP. However, this restriction has now been lifted for those completing a bachelor’s or master’s degree, according to Larissa Bezo, CEO of the Canadian Bureau for International Education (CBIE).

New PGWP eligibility criteria

Graduates from any bachelor’s or master’s program can now apply for a PGWP, provided they meet the language proficiency requirements:

University graduates (bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral): CLB 7 or NCLC 7

College program graduates: CLB 5 or NCLC 5

These requirements apply to PGWP applications submitted after November 1, 2024.

Impact on international student enrollment

While the new rules broaden opportunities, they also come with additional restrictions. Students who applied for study permits after November 1, 2024, must meet new eligibility criteria. This has already led to a 60% drop in new international college enrollments in 2024, causing course cancellations and layoffs, particularly in Ontario.

Special considerations and exemptions

Students who began studies before November 1, 2024: Exempt from the old field-of-study restrictions.

Flight school graduates: Retain PGWP eligibility without language or field restrictions.

Programs under curriculum licensing agreements (post-May 15, 2024): Generally ineligible for PGWP.

Work permit duration

The length of a PGWP depends on the program completed:

8 months to 2 years: Work permit duration matches program length.

Work permit duration matches program length. 2 years or more: Eligible for a three-year work permit.

Eligible for a three-year work permit. Multiple eligible programmes: May be combined under specific conditions.

What this means for Indian students

These reforms significantly enhance career opportunities for Indian students, who form a large portion of Canada’s international student population:

More job flexibility: Graduates can now pursue careers in any field.

Graduates can now pursue careers in any field. Longer work permits: Master’s graduates are eligible for three-year work permits.

Master’s graduates are eligible for three-year work permits. Work while studying: Students can work 20 hours per week during academic terms and full-time during breaks.

By eliminating outdated restrictions, Canada is making it easier for skilled international graduates to integrate into its workforce — an advantage for students and the country alike.