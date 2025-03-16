Canada work permit rules: Indian students get a boost as PGWP eligibility expands

Canada has removed the field-of-study requirement for Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) eligibility, making it easier for college graduates to stay and work in the country. This move aligns college policies with universities, simplifying the process for international students seeking employment after graduation.
Expanded work permit access
The change benefits over 1.04 million international students — 20% more than the previous year. With about 70% of these students applying for work permits post-graduation, the PGWP remains a critical pathway for retaining global talent.
Previously, in 2024, Canada imposed restrictions that required college graduates to be in specific fields to qualify for a PGWP. However, this restriction has now been lifted for those completing a bachelor’s or master’s degree, according to Larissa Bezo, CEO of the Canadian Bureau for International Education (CBIE).
New PGWP eligibility criteria
Graduates from any bachelor’s or master’s program can now apply for a PGWP, provided they meet the language proficiency requirements:
These requirements apply to PGWP applications submitted after November 1, 2024.
Impact on international student enrollment
While the new rules broaden opportunities, they also come with additional restrictions. Students who applied for study permits after November 1, 2024, must meet new eligibility criteria. This has already led to a 60% drop in new international college enrollments in 2024, causing course cancellations and layoffs, particularly in Ontario.
Special considerations and exemptions
Work permit duration
The length of a PGWP depends on the program completed:
What this means for Indian students
These reforms significantly enhance career opportunities for Indian students, who form a large portion of Canada’s international student population:
By eliminating outdated restrictions, Canada is making it easier for skilled international graduates to integrate into its workforce — an advantage for students and the country alike.
