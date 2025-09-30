Canada's IRCC lists 6 top categories in Express Entry drive for skilled workers: Full list here

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has outlined six priority categories under its Express Entry immigration system, targeting skilled workers needed to meet the country’s economic and labour market demands.

In a post on X, the agency said: “Did you know? We are looking for #SkilledWorkers to immigrate to Canada through these top 6 categories:

Advertisement

1. French-language proficiency

2. Healthcare and social services occupations

3. Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) occupations

4. Trade occupations

5. Agriculture and agri-food occupations

6. Education occupations.”

Did you know? We are looking for #SkilledWorkers to immigrate to Canada through these top 6 categories:



1.French-language proficiencyhttps://t.co/3sys1soi1h and social services occupationshttps://t.co/xEqe4RPZ67, technology, engineering and math (STEM) occupations… pic.twitter.com/BlapkQGe69 — IRCC (@CitImmCanada) September 29, 2025

How category-based selection works

Express Entry’s category-based rounds of invitations allow Canada to invite candidates from the pool who meet specific criteria set by the Minister of Immigration. These categories are designed to align immigration with labour market needs and broader economic goals.

Candidates must first create an online profile and enter the Express Entry pool under one of the core programs: Federal Skilled Worker, Federal Skilled Trades, or Canadian Experience Class. Each profile is assigned a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score.

Advertisement

For category-based rounds, IRCC identifies candidates who are both highly ranked and meet the requirements of the chosen category. Invitations to apply for permanent residence are then issued to the top-ranking candidates in that group. Those invited have 60 days to submit a complete application.

Why categories matter

The government selects categories based on labour market information, projections, and input from provinces, territories, and national stakeholders. Each year, IRCC reports to Parliament on which categories were chosen, why they were selected, and how many invitations were issued.

According to IRCC, the six active categories—French-language proficiency, healthcare and social services, STEM, trades, agriculture and agri-food, and education—reflect Canada’s most pressing skills needs. These rounds supplement general and program-specific draws, which continue to invite top-ranking candidates across all fields.