Canada's Quebec reopens major PR 'Experience Program' on July 2: Here's who can apply and how

Quebec's permanent residence pathway for international graduates and skilled workers is reopening. The Quebec Experience Program, which was closed in November 2025, will accept applications again from July 2, 2026, Quebec's immigration ministry announced on June 10.

The programme will remain open until July 2, 2028, but it is being treated as a temporary measure, with the Quebec government intending to sunset the PEQ entirely at that point and consolidate all economic permanent residence selection through the Skilled Worker Selection Program, known as the PSTQ.

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Two phases, two windows

The reopening will proceed in phases. The first phase runs from July 2 to October 31, 2026, and is specifically targeted at foreign nationals who were eligible for the PEQ at the time of its closure on November 19, 2025. Both the international graduate stream and the foreign worker stream are included.

There will be no cap on applications during this first phase. Applications open at 8:30 AM Eastern time on July 2. New application forms will be available on Quebec's website from June 17; the old forms will not be accepted.

Applicants must be residing in Quebec at the time they apply. Eligibility criteria remain the same as they were at the time the programme was suspended.

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Who qualifies under each stream?

To be eligible under the international graduate stream, a foreign national must have obtained a qualifying Quebec post-secondary credential as of November 19, 2025, lived in Quebec for at least half the duration of their study programme, obtained that credential within the previous three years at the time of applying, and demonstrate French language proficiency of at least NCLC 5 in reading and writing and NCLC 7 in speaking and listening.

To be eligible under the skilled worker stream, a foreign national must have obtained at least two years of skilled work experience in Quebec as of November 19, 2025, be employed in a qualifying job at the time of applying, and demonstrate French language proficiency of at least NCLC 7 in speaking and listening.

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What changes while PEQ is open

Between now and October 31, 2026, Quebec will scale back invitations through the PSTQ, focusing primarily on candidates in TEER 4 or 5 occupations and those who have not yet accumulated two years of work experience.

Given the expected volume of applications during the four-month window, Quebec has also stepped back from its previous commitment to a six-month processing time.

From November 2026, the number of PSTQ invitations will be adjusted based on the volume of PEQ applications received in the first phase, to keep overall permanent resident intake aligned with Quebec's 2026-2029 admissions targets. The government said it would assess first-phase application volumes before deciding how to structure subsequent PEQ intake periods.

Quebec's broader intention is to issue an equal number of Quebec Selection Certificates across the PSTQ and the PEQ from June 10, 2026 through to the end of its planning period in 2029, after which the PEQ will no longer exist.