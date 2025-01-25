'Children of H-1B parents...': Capitalmind boss' take on US citizenship triggers backlash

Deepak Shenoy, CEO of Capitalmind, sparked a debate on birthright citizenship after raising questions about its application to children of H-1B visa holders in the United States.

The discussion comes amid changes to U.S. citizenship laws, brought into focus by an executive order from former President Donald Trump. Shenoy’s brief yet provocative post drew a torrent of reactions, especially from MAGA supporters.

“An H1B is a temporary worker, right? So children of H1B parents born in the US don’t get automatic US citizenship? Interesting,” Shenoy wrote.

Expanding on the subject, he added, “They are Indian by default (parents are Indian) regardless of where they are born. The US just allowed them citizenship (most other countries don’t allow it by birth).”

The post ignited a flood of comments, many targeting Shenoy and expressing support for ending what some described as “birthright loopholes.” MAGA supporters were quick to weigh in, with one user writing, “As it should be — has been historically exploited by Indian and foreign parents.” Another comment read, “The loopholes are over. Get out.” A more pointed remark stated, “What’s interesting? Baby of visitors needs to go home.”

An H1B is a temporary worker, right? So children of H1B parents born in the US don't get automatic US citizenship? Interesting. — Deepak Shenoy (@deepakshenoy) January 21, 2025

Shenoy, unfazed by the criticism, responded with clarity. “Funny so many Americans are telling me to go back. I live and work in India. I rejected the whole H1B to green card to citizenship rigmarole in 1997. (Kids are all born in India.) But it’s interesting because this ‘have a child there’ had become a cultural thing,” he wrote.

While his post faced backlash, Shenoy also highlighted the potential positive impact of such a shift on India. “It’s probably a good thing for India also. Changes priorities. More work gets sent here, and more prosperity for India,” he noted, suggesting that stricter U.S. policies could redirect opportunities to his home country.

