China extends visa-free travel for 45 countries till 2026; Is India included? Check full list

China has extended its visa-free entry policy for 45 countries, including France, Germany and Spain, until December 31, 2026, and will expand the scheme to include Sweden starting November 10, the foreign ministry announced on Monday.

The updated policy, released by the foreign ministry’s consular affairs department, covers 32 European nations as well as Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, and several countries in South America and the Gulf region. Under the arrangement, visitors from these nations can enter China visa-free for up to 30 days for business, tourism, family visits, or transit.

Advertisement

The program, which was originally set to expire at the end of this year, is part of Beijing’s broader effort to revive inbound tourism and strengthen foreign engagement after years of strict COVID-19 border controls.

Full list of 45 countries covered under the extended visa-free policy:

Andorra Argentina Australia Austria Bahrain Belgium Brazil Bulgaria Chile Croatia Cyprus Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Ireland Italy Japan Kuwait Latvia Liechtenstein Luxembourg Malta Monaco Montenegro Netherlands New Zealand North Macedonia Norway Oman Peru Poland Advertisement Portugal Romania Saudi Arabia Slovakia Slovenia South Korea Spain Sweden (newly added effective November 10, 2025) Switzerland Uruguay

Visitors from these nations can enter China visa-free for up to 30 days for business, tourism, family visits, or transit purposes.

The United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom are not part of the scheme.

China has been steadily expanding its visa-free access in recent years to attract more visitors, boost tourism revenue, and ease business travel. The country’s tourism sector, once a major growth driver, continues to recover from pandemic-era restrictions.

Beijing’s extension of the visa-free regime also aligns with its diplomatic outreach to the European Union, a crucial trading partner amid evolving global trade tensions.

Advertisement

In a related development, Beijing confirmed that its one-year suspension of expanded rare earth export controls—announced after a meeting between President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump in South Korea last week—will also apply to the EU, according to a statement issued after talks in Brussels.

“The two sides agreed to continue communication and exchanges to promote the stability and smooth operation of China-EU industrial and supply chains,” China’s commerce ministry said on Monday.

(With inputs from Reuters)