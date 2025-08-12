Costa Rica launches affordable digital nomad visa for remote workers, available for Rs 8,800

Costa Rica is making waves in the remote working world by offering an incredibly affordable digital nomad visa for non-EU/EEA/Swiss nationals, priced at just Rs 8,800 (approximately $100). The visa, which allows remote workers, freelancers, and self-employed professionals to live and work in the country for up to a year, aims to attract global talent to this paradise destination, known for its stunning national parks, volcanoes, beaches, and rich wildlife.

What's new for digital nomads?

Costa Rica's new visa policy allows remote workers from abroad to settle in the country with the option to renew their stay for another year. While the initial stay was capped at 18 months with a reapplication rule, recent amendments to the Aliens Act, effective from March 2025, allow non-EU digital nomads to legally stay for up to three years. This is part of Costa Rica's broader push to become a hub for international professionals, fostering a thriving community of digital nomads.

Who is eligible for the visa?

To apply for Costa Rica’s digital nomad visa, applicants must:

Be remote workers, freelancers, or self-employed professionals.

Have a minimum monthly income of $3,000 (Rs 2,62,476 approx). If applying with family, the income must be $4,000 (Rs 3,49,967 approx).

Want to live in Costa Rica for up to a year with the option for renewal.

The visa provides an attractive environment for remote workers, offering tax-free income and a welcoming, vibrant community of global professionals in a tropical setting.

Documents required

A valid passport

No criminal record

Health insurance that covers your stay in Costa Rica

Proof of income through bank statements or salary slips for the past 12 months

A letter or contract from your employer or clients confirming your work

Proof of remote work or self-employment

How to apply?

Applicants can follow these steps to apply for the visa:

Gather all required documents and get them translated into Spanish by a professional. Submit the application on the official website, uploading all documents. Pay the visa fee of $100 (Rs 8,749 approx), along with a visa issuance fee of $90 (Rs 7,874 approx). Wait for 15-30 days for visa approval and receive a confirmation email. After approval, enter Costa Rica and register with immigration authorities to obtain your DIMEX residency ID card.

This affordable and flexible visa option is a perfect opportunity for remote workers looking for a change of scenery, a tax-friendly environment, and the chance to live and work in one of the world’s most beautiful countries.