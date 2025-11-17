Donald Trump’s next move: No green cards for banned countries, even if you’re already in US

The Donald Trump administration is plotting a new crackdown: green cards could soon be off-limits for immigrants from the same countries already hit by his sweeping travel ban.

The draft policy documents, according to The New York Times, show plans to block green card and visa approvals for nationals from 12 countries in Africa and the Middle East, even if they are already living in the U.S.

The targeted countries—Afghanistan, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Myanmar, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen—have been under a travel ban since June, when President Trump signed the order citing national security concerns.

Now, the administration aims to expand that policy by limiting permanent residency for people from those nations, based on claims that they don’t provide sufficient identity verification or share reliable security data. “Some countries might not share enough vetting and screening information,” the documents state, raising questions about the legitimacy of passports and other official documents from those regions.

The policy would not apply to people who already hold green cards or visas, nor to athletes participating in the 2026 World Cup or 2028 Olympics, or Afghans eligible for the Special Immigrant Visa program. But for others—especially asylum seekers or those on temporary visas—the proposed change could block their path to permanent legal status.

The draft also aligns with previous Trump-era immigration strategy: targeting countries labeled as high-risk or “uncooperative” with U.S. vetting protocols. Seven other countries—Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela—currently face partial restrictions and could be affected in future expansions.

If enacted, the rule would add another layer to the administration’s aggressive immigration agenda, potentially stranding thousands of people already living legally in the U.S. but unable to advance their status.