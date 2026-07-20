Flying to Dubai, Doha or Kuwait? Check airline cancellations, rerouted flights & travel warnings before you leave

Renewed military tensions between the United States and Iran are beginning to affect air travel across West Asia, with several international airlines suspending flights, rerouting services and warning passengers of possible disruptions as security concerns grow in the region, as per reported by the cntravellerme.

The latest developments come after the US military completed its ninth consecutive night of attacks on Iran, triggering retaliatory strikes across the Gulf. Missile and drone attacks have been reported in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan, while reports of explosions involving two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz have added to concerns over regional stability.

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Despite the escalation, major Gulf aviation hubs including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Bahrain remain operational. However, airlines and aviation authorities have warned travellers to expect delays, schedule changes and cancellations, particularly during the busy summer travel season.

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Key things travellers should know

Airspace situation

Kuwait's airspace is facing intermittent closures amid ongoing security concerns.

Bahrain's airspace remains open and flights are operating normally.

The UAE has fully resumed air traffic operations.

Qatar has reopened its airspace, though some airlines continue to operate reduced schedules.

Iraq and Israel have reopened their airspace.

Iran has partially reopened its airspace for transit through eastern routes.

Saudi Arabia's airspace remains open, but authorities have advised passengers to check with airlines before travelling.

EASA advisory

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The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has advised airlines to avoid airspace over the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar until July 29.

"The possible use of missiles, drones, combat aircraft and air-defence systems creates a high risk to civil flights at all altitudes and flight levels within the concerned airspace," the advisory states.

Airlines operating with disruptions

Emirates

Flying to 137 destinations across 72 countries.

Dubai-Kuwait flights cancelled on July 20 and 21.

Passengers advised to "check your flight status, even after you have checked in".

Etihad Airways

Operating flights to more than 80 destinations.

Abu Dhabi-Kuwait flights cancelled on July 20 and 21.

Qatar Airways

Operating a network of more than 160 destinations.

Flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah have resumed.

Air India and Air India Express

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Restored their Gulf network.

Warned passengers that regional airspace restrictions may affect flights.

IndiGo

Operating select Middle East flights.

Says schedules may change depending on regulatory guidance.

Airlines that have suspended or reduced flights

British Airways: Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv services suspended; some routes expected to resume in October with reduced frequency.

Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv services suspended; some routes expected to resume in October with reduced frequency. Air France: Riyadh and Dubai flights suspended until July 21; Beirut until August 2.

Riyadh and Dubai flights suspended until July 21; Beirut until August 2. Lufthansa: Several Middle East routes suspended until October 24; Dubai suspended until at least September 13.

Several Middle East routes suspended until October 24; Dubai suspended until at least September 13. KLM: Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam flights suspended until August 23.

Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam flights suspended until August 23. Singapore Airlines: Dubai flights suspended until October 24.

Dubai flights suspended until October 24. Cathay Pacific: Dubai and Riyadh flights suspended until late October.

Dubai and Riyadh flights suspended until late October. Air Canada, AirBaltic, Japan Airlines, Pegasus, Virgin Atlantic and Wizz Air have also announced route suspensions or reductions.

What this means for travellers

Travellers flying to, from or through the West Asia should be prepared for:

Flight cancellations.

Last-minute schedule changes.

Longer travel times because of rerouted flight paths.

Technical fuel stops on some long-haul routes.

Heavier passenger traffic on Gulf carriers as international airlines reduce services.

Delays at airports during the peak summer travel season.

Emirates advisory for passengers

Emirates has advised travellers to:

Arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure.

Complete security checks at least 90 minutes before departure.

Reach the boarding gate one hour before departure.

Airlines across the region are offering refunds and flexible rebooking options, though policies vary from carrier to carrier. Travellers are advised to check the status of their flights directly with airlines before leaving for the airport.