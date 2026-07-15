A Bengaluru-Delhi flight changed this CEO's life. Here's what a DRDO scientist told him

Emaar India CEO Kalyan Chakrabarti has revealed how a chance conversation with a senior DRDO scientist on a Bengaluru-Delhi flight in 2014 inspired him to become a long-distance runner. In a LinkedIn post, Chakrabarti said the scientist's simple question about his health and happiness permanently changed his outlook on life and success.

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The encounter took place when Chakrabarti was travelling from Bengaluru to Delhi and was hoping to catch some sleep before landing. Instead, the senior DRDO scientist seated next to him struck up a conversation by asking what he did for a living.

After Chakrabarti told him that he was a managing partner at a private equity fund, the scientist replied, "Who cares," leaving him surprised. He then clarified that he was not interested in his profession and instead asked, "What do you do for your health and happiness?"

Chakrabarti said that despite spending more than two decades in the corporate world, no one had ever asked him that question so directly.

'Buy a good pair of shoes'

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Chakrabarti responded that he walked for 45 minutes every evening. The scientist, however, dismissed the answer, saying running would help him cover greater distances while delivering better health benefits.

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The scientist went on to share his own routine. He said he had been waking up at 4.30 am for 34 years, running 15 km every weekday and 35 km every Sunday. He also revealed that he had completed more than 100 full marathons and had long stopped counting.

Before the flight landed, the scientist left him with one piece of advice: "Buy a good pair of shoes and start running. The rest you will discover as you go."

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From 50 metres to a half marathon

The advice stayed with Chakrabarti. The very next morning, he bought a pair of running shoes and attempted his first run. He recalled that he could barely manage 50 metres before running out of breath.

He kept at it, however, returning the next day and gradually building his endurance. Within weeks, his distance increased from 50 metres to 100 metres, then to a kilometre, and eventually much farther.

Less than three months later, Chakrabarti completed the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon. Reflecting on the experience, he wrote, "The question nobody asks you is sometimes the most important question of your life."

The post resonated with many LinkedIn users, with several saying the story prompted them to rethink their priorities.

One user wrote, "We often think our intelligence is reflected in the answers we give. I increasingly think it's reflected in the questions we ask. A single good question can change the trajectory of a conversation—or even a life."

Another user recalled Chakrabarti's long-standing passion for fitness, writing, "In 2018 while I was in Eduvisors, I remember when you mentioned traveling to some distant place, I guess Ladakh, for a marathon—at the time, I honestly couldn't fully grasp that level of passion. But fast forward a few years, after shifting my own focus toward health and fitness, it all makes perfect sense. Having now completed multiple cyclothons and pushing to improve my timing with each one, I can finally correlate to that exact feeling of fulfillment and breakthrough you must have felt crossing that finish line. Thank you. It was always a great learning experience every time I interacted with you!!"

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A third user commented, "Very well explained Sir. It truly makes us pause and ask ourselves: What are we really doing for our own happiness amidst the hustle of daily life? A simple yet powerful reminder."