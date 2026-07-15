Flying to India from the UAE? Make sure you complete this step before boarding your flight

Travellers flying from the UAE to India will now have to complete a mandatory Air Suvidha 2.0 health declaration before boarding. The new rule comes as airlines across the Gulf continue to change flight schedules because of regional tensions, while fresh flight cancellations have been reported in Saudi Arabia, according to a report the Gulf News

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The new Air Suvidha 2.0 requirement has been introduced after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Ebola/Bundibugyo outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Passengers travelling to India from the UAE can fill out the Self-Declaration Form online up to 24 hours before arrival. After submitting it, travellers only need to show the downloaded form at the health desk or immigration counter. No additional paperwork is required.

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Flights cancelled in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia saw a second straight day of flight disruptions after Abha International Airport was hit by Houthi missiles and drones. It is the first major escalation involving the group and the kingdom in several years. No casualties were reported.

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At least 11 departures from Abha were cancelled on Wednesday, including flights to Dubai and Sharjah. The cancellations included four flights to Riyadh, four to Jeddah, two to Dubai and one to Sharjah. Six of the cancelled services were operated by Saudia, while flyadeal cancelled two Jeddah flights. flydubai cancelled flights FZ815 and FZ811, while Air Arabia cancelled flight G9195 to Sharjah.

The disruptions came a day after at least 10 departures were cancelled on routes connecting Abha with Dubai, Sharjah, Riyadh and Jeddah.

Travel advisories updated

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) continues to advise against all travel to areas within 10km of Saudi Arabia's border with Yemen, and against all but essential travel to locations between 10km and 80km from the border.

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In its latest update, the FCDO said the regional security situation remains unpredictable despite the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran, warning that attacks could resume at short notice.

Canada also updated its travel advisory on July 14. It asked travellers to exercise a high degree of caution across Saudi Arabia and advised against non-essential travel to Abha Airport and areas close to the Yemen border.

The US continues to maintain its Level 3 "reconsider travel" advisory for Saudi Arabia, while some areas remain under Level 4 because of missile and drone attacks and security risks.

Airlines operating normally

Most Gulf airlines continue to operate as scheduled.

Emirates reported no major cancellations or delays and said it expects heavy passenger traffic during the summer season. The airline currently flies to 137 destinations across 72 countries. It also announced that it has completed the refurbishment of its 100th aircraft.

Etihad Airways also reported no major disruptions. However, flight EY447 from Manila to Abu Dhabi was delayed on July 15 because of a technical issue. The airline is operating more than 300 flights a day during the summer.

flydubai has asked passengers to check in online, confirm baggage allowance and reach Dubai International Airport four hours before departure because of heavy passenger traffic.

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Air Arabia is expanding services from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, while Qatar Airways is operating flights to more than 160 destinations until September 15.

Air India and IndiGo update

Air India and Air India Express said flights are operating as scheduled but warned that changing airspace conditions could still cause disruptions. Air India Express also launched its first direct flight between Navi Mumbai and Abu Dhabi on July 15.

IndiGo said it will continue operating Gulf routes from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru while keeping a close watch on the regional situation. However, it has temporarily suspended flights to Langkawi, Krabi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Siem Reap until September 30. Flights to Manchester remain cancelled until August 31.

Some international airlines still affected

Several international airlines continue to suspend services to parts of the Middle East.

British Airways has suspended flights to Dubai, Bahrain, Amman and Tel Aviv until October 25. Air Canada has suspended Dubai flights until October 24.

Lufthansa Group has suspended Dubai flights until September 13 and several other Middle East routes until October 24. KLM has cancelled Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam flights until August 23. Singapore Airlines has cancelled Dubai flights until August 2, while Cathay Pacific has suspended Dubai and Riyadh services until August 31. Philippine Airlines has extended the suspension of Manila-Dubai flights until October 2.

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Travellers are advised to check the latest flight status with their airline before leaving for the airport, as schedules may change depending on the security situation in the region.