From visa to passport: Here's a step-by-step guide to becoming a New Zealand citizen

For many foreigners dreaming of a long-term life in New Zealand, citizenship marks the final milestone. Whether arriving to study, work, or run a business, the path begins with a temporary visa and advances through stages of residency. After five years of living in New Zealand — and meeting specific conditions — applicants can take the final step: applying for citizenship.

There are three main ways to become a New Zealand citizen: by birth, by descent, and by grant.

Citizenship by birth

Anyone born in New Zealand before 1 January 2006 automatically qualifies as a citizen. But for those born on or after that date, at least one parent must have been a citizen or held a visa allowing indefinite residence at the time of birth.

Citizenship by descent

Children born overseas may qualify for citizenship by descent if at least one parent was a New Zealand citizen by birth or by grant at the time of the child’s birth. However, the citizenship must be registered before a passport can be issued.

Citizenship by grant

This path applies to individuals born outside New Zealand, or those born in New Zealand after 1 January 2006 to non-citizen, non-resident parents. It’s the most common route for foreign nationals seeking citizenship after years of residence.

Key requirements for citizenship

Applicants must have lived in New Zealand for at least five years and intend to continue residing in the country. Physical presence is crucial — time spent abroad may affect eligibility. English language proficiency is also required, with the ability to hold a basic conversation being essential.

If holding a resident visa, all conditions must be fulfilled or removed before applying. For instance, visas granted under the parent category may carry conditions lasting 5-10 years. Permanent resident visa holders, however, are exempt from such conditions. Once citizenship is approved, the final step is applying for a New Zealand passport — handled through a separate process.