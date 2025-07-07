‘Game-changer!’: Indian netizens see the opportunity of a lifetime in Rs 23-lakh UAE Golden Visa

The UAE Golden Visa that will allow Indians to hold secure a 10-year long residency without having to purchase property or hold a trade licence, at the price of Rs 23 lakh, is touted to be a game-changer for many well-earning, salaried individuals in the country. Since the UAE Golden Visa announcement made headlines, social media has been abuzz with how it would expedite the movement of salaried Indians away from home.
“The unfortunate reality is many well-to-do Indians are already migrating abroad. And these kinds of opportunities would increase that momentum,” said a user on X, while another added, “If you have Rs 1 crore, now you can either: 1. Buy Mercedes E Class in India, or 2. Get Dubai Golden Visa for Life + Buy Mercedes E Class in Dubai.”
Another user asked if India would bring about changes in taxes and laws to counteract the migration that is expected to be the result of the UAE Golden Visa. “It's such a hopeless situation for taxpayers in this country that even after paying so much tax, they don't get anything in return. They're just looking for the first opportunity to exit from country,” said a user.
With an investment of Rs 23 lakh, Dubai is making it easier for people to move there and start a business or join a company, said yet another user, while another asked if India, as a country, was attracting or pushing away investors.
ALL ABOUT UAE GOLDEN VISA
The United Arab Emirates unveiled a shift in its residency policies with a nomination-based Golden Visa programme that allows Indian and Bangladeshi nationals to obtain long-term residency (10 years) without purchasing property or holding a trade licence. The visa-holders can renew it once the residency period expires.
Eligible professionals, including educators, digital creators, and maritime specialists, can apply for this Golden Visa with a one-time fee of AED 100,000 (approximately Rs 23.3 lakh or $27,000), a fraction of the previously required AED 2 million ($545,000).
The programme aims to attract experts in culture, science, and finance, requiring nominees to clear background checks and show potential contributions to the UAE. Successful applicants receive a visa described as "lifetime".
This visa category includes provisions for family sponsorship, allowing holders to sponsor spouses, children, elderly parents, and domestic staff without additional investment. The residency duration for family members matches the primary visa holder.
Applications can be submitted via designated centres, online portals, or call centres in the applicant's home country. Initially targeting Indian and Bangladeshi nationals, plans for a broader international rollout are in place.
The UAE's move positions it favourably as a destination for global talent, offering long-term career and family stability. Authorities are optimistic about extending the programme internationally following its pilot phase.