‘Game-changer!’: Indian netizens see the opportunity of a lifetime in Rs 23-lakh UAE Golden Visa

The UAE Golden Visa that will allow Indians to hold secure a 10-year long residency without having to purchase property or hold a trade licence, at the price of Rs 23 lakh, is touted to be a game-changer for many well-earning, salaried individuals in the country. Since the UAE Golden Visa announcement made headlines, social media has been abuzz with how it would expedite the movement of salaried Indians away from home.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“The unfortunate reality is many well-to-do Indians are already migrating abroad. And these kinds of opportunities would increase that momentum,” said a user on X, while another added, “If you have Rs 1 crore, now you can either: 1. Buy Mercedes E Class in India, or 2. Get Dubai Golden Visa for Life + Buy Mercedes E Class in Dubai.”

Another user asked if India would bring about changes in taxes and laws to counteract the migration that is expected to be the result of the UAE Golden Visa. “It's such a hopeless situation for taxpayers in this country that even after paying so much tax, they don't get anything in return. They're just looking for the first opportunity to exit from country,” said a user.

Advertisement

With an investment of Rs 23 lakh, Dubai is making it easier for people to move there and start a business or join a company, said yet another user, while another asked if India, as a country, was attracting or pushing away investors.

Dubai is giving life time residency (Golden Visa) to Indians for a cost of around Rs.23 lakhs. No need for any investments, buying properties and so on.



This visa also allows you to bring your family, hire domestic staff, run a business or take up an employment.



The… pic.twitter.com/ekhChZ5OSM — D.Muthukrishnan (@dmuthuk) July 7, 2025

UAE introduces new #GoldenVisa: Lifetime residency for ₹23 lakh, with India among the first to benefit.



Indian nationals can now apply for the UAE’s 10-year Golden Visa without property investment or a trade license. The revised policy eliminates the earlier requirement of a… pic.twitter.com/nWFNcTt11x — Backpacking Daku (@outofofficedaku) July 6, 2025

If you have 1Cr, now you can either:



1. Buy Mercedes E Class in India

Or



2. Get Dubai Golden Visa for Life + Buy Mercedes E Class in Dubai pic.twitter.com/xJ79S6s7Qk — Abhinav Kukreja (@kukreja_abhinav) July 6, 2025

23 lakh for Golden Visa for Dubai, no other investment required.



Already many wealthy Indians have gone abroad & now Dubai has given a massive challenge to retain wealthy in Bharat.



Will India make necessary changes in Taxes & Laws? — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) July 7, 2025

UAE is giving Golden Visa for 23 lakhs and taxpayers are celebrating it as if they won a lottery



It's such a hopeless situation for taxpayers in this country that even after paying so much tax, they don't get anything in return. They're just looking for the first oppertunity to… pic.twitter.com/6LmmBByIgv — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) July 7, 2025

UAE launches Lifetime Golden Visa for Indians 🇮🇳



✅ No need to buy property

✅ One-time fee ~₹23 lakh

✅ Family can also get a visa.

✅ No need to live in UAE to apply

Game changer for those who want to shift! pic.twitter.com/Sa2cPUYiQE — Swapnil Kommawar (@KommawarSwapnil) July 7, 2025

UAE golden visa in ₹23 Lakh. (Earlier it was ₹4 Cr in investment)



> Dubai has 0% income tax.

> Global standard quality of life.

> One of the best ease of doing business.



They are making it easier for people to come and work/start a business.



What are we doing to compete?



>… — Open Letter (@openletteryt) July 7, 2025

Dubai offering Golden Visa for 23 lacs.



if you are someone earning more than 40 lac per annum, this is a great deal.



Let's break it down -



-Tax savings - 10 lacs

Better infrastructure, roads and quality of life.



-If you buy a Fortuner, it will cost you 50 lacs in India and… — Anshika Sharma⚡ (@Anshi_________) July 7, 2025

UAE cut the cost of a golden visa from ₹4 Cr to ₹23L.

India? Still stuck in a maze of red tape, token reforms, and political noise.



It’s time to ask:

Are we building a nation that attracts entrepreneurs or pushes them away?

If Atmanirbharta doesn’t deliver ease + dignity, the… — Bold bhartiya (@BoldBhartiya) July 7, 2025

This is how nations attract talent and capital — by creating real opportunities, not distractions.

While others build for the future, we’re stuck debating the past.

Policies > Propaganda

Wake-up call for India. 🚨#UAE #GoldenVisa #EaseOfDoingBusiness — Saurabh Kumar (@iamsaurabh1818) July 7, 2025

Why wouldn't anyone not want to move abroad, especially when you can save most of this residency cost in the taxes paid of a few years. — Rendil Morera (@apocryphal7) July 7, 2025

ALL ABOUT UAE GOLDEN VISA

Advertisement

The United Arab Emirates unveiled a shift in its residency policies with a nomination-based Golden Visa programme that allows Indian and Bangladeshi nationals to obtain long-term residency (10 years) without purchasing property or holding a trade licence. The visa-holders can renew it once the residency period expires.

Eligible professionals, including educators, digital creators, and maritime specialists, can apply for this Golden Visa with a one-time fee of AED 100,000 (approximately Rs 23.3 lakh or $27,000), a fraction of the previously required AED 2 million ($545,000).

The programme aims to attract experts in culture, science, and finance, requiring nominees to clear background checks and show potential contributions to the UAE. Successful applicants receive a visa described as "lifetime".

This visa category includes provisions for family sponsorship, allowing holders to sponsor spouses, children, elderly parents, and domestic staff without additional investment. The residency duration for family members matches the primary visa holder.

Applications can be submitted via designated centres, online portals, or call centres in the applicant's home country. Initially targeting Indian and Bangladeshi nationals, plans for a broader international rollout are in place.

The UAE's move positions it favourably as a destination for global talent, offering long-term career and family stability. Authorities are optimistic about extending the programme internationally following its pilot phase.