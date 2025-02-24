Germany looks to tighten immigration policy under Conservatives: How will it impact Indian professionals

With the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) emerging victorious in the just-concluded German elections, significant shifts in the country's immigration policies are on the horizon. While the outgoing Olaf Scholz administration believed that the European nation needed immigrants, the CDU, led by Friedrich Merz, has outlined a strict approach aimed at tightening border controls, revising asylum laws, and restricting social benefits for non-residents.

Last month, ahead of the polls, the German Bundestag passed Merz's "five-point migration plan" that entailed a dramatic tightening of the country's migration and asylum law, signaling a significant shift in the country's approach to migration.

What is the five-point migration plan?

1. Enhanced border controls: Reinstating controls at Germany's borders with neighboring countries to curb illegal immigration.

2. Revised asylum procedures: Implementing stricter asylum laws to expedite the processing of applications and reduce abuse of the system. The party is pushing for asylum applications to be processed outside the European Union (EU), meaning migrants would apply for refugee status from third countries rather than entering Germany directly.

3. Limiting social benefits: Restricting social benefits for non-residents to deter economic migration, ensuring that only legal residents can avail of public services.

4. Strengthened law enforcement: Bolstering law enforcement agencies to address security concerns and manage migration-related challenges effectively.

5. International Cooperation: Collaborating with other nations to address the root causes of migration and develop comprehensive solutions.

What does this mean for Indians in Germany?



For the sizable Indian community in Germany, these changes could make obtaining citizenship, residency, and social benefits more difficult. Stricter border controls and revised asylum policies may also impact students, skilled workers, and business migrants. The future of these policies depends on the CDU’s ability to form alliances and navigate political negotiations.

If implemented, Germany’s immigration system could become significantly more restrictive, affecting both new migrants and long-term residents alike.

Another controversial proposal is the reversal of recent reforms allowing dual citizenship. If implemented, this would make it harder for immigrants, including Indians living in Germany, to retain their Indian passports while becoming German citizens. The move aligns with CDU’s focus on preserving national identity and integrating migrants into German society under stricter terms.

The CDU's tough stance on immigration appears to be a response to the growing influence of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which has gained traction by capitalising on public concerns about migration and security.

