Good news for H-1B spouses! US DHS extends H-1B, L-1 visa renewal period from 180 to 540 days

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a significant extension of the automatic work permit renewal period for spouses of H-1B and L-1 visa holders, according to an announcement by USCIS. Starting January 13, 2025, the renewal period will increase from 180 days to up to 540 days for applications submitted on or after May 4, 2022.

This move aims to address work interruptions caused by processing delays that have affected many families. Eligible individuals include spouses of H-1B visa holders (H-4 visa) and spouses of L-1 visa holders (L-2 visa) who are pursuing green cards.

DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas emphasised the importance of this change, stating, “Since January 2021, the American economy has created more than 16 million jobs, and the Department of Homeland Security is committed to helping businesses fill them.”

He noted that extending the automatic renewal period would help reduce bureaucratic hurdles for employers and ensure that hundreds of thousands of eligible individuals can continue contributing to their communities.

Ur M. Jaddou, Director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), echoed this sentiment, stating, “USCIS is committed to reducing unnecessary barriers and burdens in the immigration system to support our nation’s economy.”

The new rule is designed to help US employers retain their workers and prevent lapses in employment authorisation for those who have filed renewal applications in a timely manner. However, concerns remain that future administrations could reverse this extension, especially following the withdrawal of a previous proposal to revoke H-4 visa work permits in 2021.

This final rule is part of USCIS's broader efforts to enhance the work eligibility of individuals and streamline the application process. Recent initiatives include halving median EAD processing times for adjustment of status applicants, reducing processing times for asylum applicants, and expanding online filing options.

Limit for 2025 reached

In a related update, USCIS earlier announced that it has received sufficient petitions to meet the congressionally mandated cap of 65,000 H-1B visas for regular applicants and an additional 20,000 visas designated for US advanced degree holders, commonly referred to as the master’s cap, for fiscal year 2025.

In the coming days, USCIS will notify registrants of their selection status via their online accounts. Registrants who are not selected will see the status "Not Selected: Not eligible to file an H-1B cap petition based on this registration" once notifications are complete.