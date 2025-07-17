Good news for Indians in New Zealand! Govt eases student work rules, expands visa flexibility 

Indian students heading to New Zealand may find studying and working there a bit more rewarding soon. On July 14, 2025, the New Zealand government announced its new International Education Going for Growth Plan, which includes a series of student visa reforms set to take effect from November 3.

Under the new rules, eligible tertiary and secondary school students will be allowed to work up to 25 hours per week during term time, up from the current 20-hour limit. The increased cap will apply automatically to all new student visas issued after November 3, even if applications were submitted earlier. However, existing student visa holders will need to apply for a variation of conditions or a fresh visa to access the additional work hours.

Students in Years 12 and 13 will still require written permission from both a parent and their school to use the extended hours. For many students, full-time work rights during official breaks and holidays will continue unchanged.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) currently records 40,987 student visa holders with in-study work rights, including nearly 30,000 whose visas expire by March 2026. Not all are expected to pursue the change, as some may be nearing graduation or choose to wait until their next renewal to avoid fees.

Other changes for international students

In a significant policy shift, all tertiary students on approved exchange or Study Abroad programs, including one-semester enrolments, will now receive in-study work rights, which were earlier limited by course type or length.

Additionally, INZ has clarified that students changing institutions or downgrading their course level must apply for a new visa, not just a variation. This ensures visa conditions reflect the student's current academic status.

The policy update comes amid a 34% surge in Indian student enrolments during January–August 2024, according to New Zealand Education. The total reached 10,640, up from 7,930 in all of 2023.

New Zealand's global academic standing adds to the appeal. All eight of its universities are ranked in the QS World University Rankings 2026, with the University of Auckland at #65 and several others in the top 300.