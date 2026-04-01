H-1B visa FY2027 cap reached: USCIS completes selection, filing opens from April 1; Here's what happens next

The United States has reached its annual H-1B visa limit for fiscal year 2027, with the selection process now complete and successful applicants cleared to move to the next stage.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said it has met the H-1B cap of 85,000 beneficiaries, including those under the advanced degree exemption, after receiving enough electronic registrations during the initial application window.

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Selection process completed

USCIS confirmed that it “received enough electronic registrations for unique beneficiaries during the initial registration period to reach the fiscal year 2027 H-1B numerical allocations (known as the H-1B cap), including the advanced degree exemption (master’s cap).”

The agency added that it has “selected enough beneficiaries with properly submitted registrations to reach the H-1B cap and notified all prospective petitioners with selected beneficiaries that they are eligible to file an H-1B cap-subject petition for those beneficiaries.”

Applicants can check their selection status through their online accounts.

Filing window opens April 1

Petitioners whose registrations have been selected can begin filing H-1B cap-subject petitions from April 1, 2026.

USCIS said, “H-1B cap-subject petitions for FY 2027, including those petitions eligible for the advanced degree exemption, may be filed with USCIS beginning April 1, 2026, if filed for a selected beneficiary and based on a valid registration.”

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Only employers with selected registrations are eligible to file petitions, and they must do so within the filing period mentioned in the selection notice, which will be open for at least 90 days.

New filing rules and documentation

All petitions must be submitted using the updated Form I-129, dated February 27, 2026.

USCIS said it “will only accept the 02/27/26 edition of Form I-129” from April 1 onward.

Petitioners are also required to submit supporting documents, including proof of the beneficiary’s valid passport or travel document used during registration, along with evidence supporting the wage level and job details declared.

The agency clarified that selection in the lottery does not guarantee approval, and applicants must still meet all eligibility requirements during petition review.

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Additional compliance requirements

Certain petitions may also be subject to additional costs.

A presidential proclamation requires some H-1B petitions filed on or after September 21, 2025, to include an additional $100,000 payment as a condition of eligibility.

USCIS reiterated that while the lottery determines who can apply, final approval depends on meeting all regulatory and documentation standards during the adjudication process.