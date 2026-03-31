US immigration checks get stricter for Green Card, visa applicants as USCIS flags 'not sufficiently vetted' cases

The United States has tightened its immigration screening framework after an internal review found serious gaps in how applications were previously assessed, raising concerns around national security and system integrity.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said on March 30 that several applicants for naturalisation and permanent residence were cleared without adequate checks.

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“Many applicants for naturalization and lawful permanent residence were not sufficiently vetted,” the agency said, adding that these gaps “expose the United States to significant national security and public safety risks.”

‘Wholly inadequate’ vetting flagged

The agency’s review of pending applications found that earlier screening systems were “wholly inadequate,” with approvals granted in cases that should not have passed scrutiny.

Officials said these shortcomings had compromised the credibility of the immigration system and required immediate corrective action.

The move comes alongside broader policy changes under the Trump administration, including Executive Order 14161, which directs agencies to vet applicants “to the maximum degree possible,” particularly those from regions flagged for security risks.

Two presidential proclamations, 10949 and 10998, have also restricted entry from 39 countries lacking adequate screening data, signalling a wider tightening of immigration controls.

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Holds, re-checks and stricter screening

To plug the gaps, USCIS has placed several categories of applications on hold, including asylum claims, diversity visa adjustment cases and benefit requests linked to high-risk countries.

The agency has introduced stricter identity checks through biometric verification, expanded screening of applicants’ social media and financial records, and shortened validity periods for certain work permits to allow more frequent checks.

A new programme, Operation PARRIS, has been launched to re-examine refugee claims through additional background checks, re-interviews and merit-based reviews.

Real-time data and layered vetting

USCIS is also upgrading its systems to enable real-time alerts on biometric matches and new criminal records before final decisions are made.

In parallel, it is developing a layered vetting model that combines intelligence inputs, expanded criminal history checks and enhanced identity verification measures.

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The agency said it is also working with the State Department on country-specific risk assessments to identify fraud patterns and security concerns, which will feed into updated guidance for officers handling immigration cases.

Tighter enforcement going forward

USCIS said applications currently on hold will be reviewed and cleared only after detailed checks.

“USCIS will continue to strengthen our screening and vetting procedures to ensure maximum protection for national security and public safety, and to root out fraud in the immigration system.”

The agency added that its efforts are aimed at ensuring that “only eligible and vetted individuals are granted immigration benefits,” reinforcing a sustained shift toward stricter enforcement across the immigration system.