H-1B visa: Indian tech companies dominate allocations in 2024. Infosys, TCS lead with maximum recipients 

Tech companies of Indian origin accounted for 20 percent of all H-1B visas granted by the US, with Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) leading the charge, according to an analysis of data from the US immigration department.

Data from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services revealed that between April and September 2024, out of 130,000 H-1B visas issued, around 24,766 were allocated to Indian-origin companies.

Infosys led the pack with 8,140 visa recipients, followed by TCS at 5,274, and HCL America with 2,953. Infosys ranked second overall, only behind Amazon Com Services LLC, which issued 9,265 visas. Cognizant, founded in Chennai but now headquartered in New Jersey, was third with 6,321 visas.

The H-1B visa programme allows US companies to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations temporarily. Indian firms, particularly in tech, have been major beneficiaries. Leading Indian IT services companies such as TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Technologies have consistently ranked among the top employers of H-1B visa holders. Wipro was further down the list this time, securing 1,634 visas, while Tech Mahindra followed closely with 1,199.

The tech industry has long lobbied to increase the number of H-1B visas available, bringing in skilled workers from countries like India, China, Canada, South Korea, and the Philippines.

The programme is capped at 65,000 new visas annually, with an additional 20,000 available for individuals holding a master’s degree or higher, according to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Despite these companies’ continued success in benefiting from the program, evolving regulations and public opinion may prompt changes. The future of the H-1B visa programme will likely require balancing the demand for skilled labour from US businesses with broader immigration policy reforms.

Commenting on the H-1B visa controversy, India’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasised the strong economic and technological partnership between India and the US, noting the critical role of skilled professional mobility. He pointed out that the technical expertise provided by these professionals strengthens both countries’ economies and competitive positions.

Elon Musk, a former H-1B visa holder whose company Tesla uses the program, has publicly supported the tech industry’s dependence on foreign workers. After not being among the top 25 H-1B visa employers in previous years, Tesla now ranks 16th, according to the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP), a nonpartisan think tank focused on trade and immigration.

In a December 28 post on X, Musk emphasized the importance of welcoming individuals from diverse backgrounds who contribute to the US through hard work. He passionately advocated for preserving the US as a land of freedom and opportunity. Musk’s position was echoed by President-elect Donald Trump, whose first administration limited the program in 2020, claiming that it allowed businesses to replace American workers with lower-paid foreign labour.