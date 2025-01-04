H-1B visa troubles? Here is an alternate visa option for Indians seeking US citizenship, green card

The United States remains a top destination for many aspiring immigrants worldwide, drawn by the promise of opportunity. Young professionals, entrepreneurs, and students seek the U.S. for its robust job market, entrepreneurial spirit, and high-quality education system.

One pathway to US citizenship is the EB-5 visa program, designed to attract foreign investors. This program offers a clear route to obtaining a green card, which can lead to permanent residency and eventual citizenship.

Requirements

To qualify for the EB-5 visa, applicants must invest $800,000 in a Targeted Employment Area (TEA) or $1,050,000 in other regions, according to eb5investors.com. Additionally, they must create or retain at least ten full-time jobs for American workers.

Once the EB-5 application is submitted, investors can expect to receive work authorisation within six to eight months, allowing them to operate businesses and travel abroad. Unlike H-1B visa holders, who are restricted to specific employers, EB-5 green card holders enjoy the freedom to work in any job across the United States.

The EB-5 visa stands out for its flexibility compared to other work visas that require employer sponsorship, such as the H-1B and L-1. It is particularly appealing for companies looking to expand into the US market and for individuals facing long wait times for other visa categories.

The program also allows for concurrent filing, enabling applicants to petition for Adjustment of Status while securing work authorization and remaining in the US Investors can achieve conditional permanent residency as soon as 18 months after submitting the initial I-526 petition, streamlining the green card process.

Family inclusion is a key feature of the EB-5 program, allowing primary investors to secure residency for their spouses and unmarried children under 21. The Adjustment of Status process is advantageous for those already in the US on temporary visas, facilitating a transition to permanent residency without the need to leave the country.

Overall, the EB-5 visa offers a straightforward application process and immediate benefits for those looking to live, work, and thrive in the United States. For investors seeking security and the chance to pursue the American dream, it remains a compelling option.

Other advantages of EB-5 visa: