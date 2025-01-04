scorecardresearch
H-1B visa troubles? Here is an alternate visa option for Indians seeking US citizenship, green card

One pathway to US citizenship is the EB-5 visa program, designed to attract foreign investors. This program offers a clear route to obtaining a green card

The United States remains a top destination for many aspiring immigrants worldwide, drawn by the promise of opportunity. Young professionals, entrepreneurs, and students seek the U.S. for its robust job market, entrepreneurial spirit, and high-quality education system.

One pathway to US citizenship is the EB-5 visa program, designed to attract foreign investors. This program offers a clear route to obtaining a green card, which can lead to permanent residency and eventual citizenship.

Requirements

To qualify for the EB-5 visa, applicants must invest $800,000 in a Targeted Employment Area (TEA) or $1,050,000 in other regions, according to eb5investors.com. Additionally, they must create or retain at least ten full-time jobs for American workers. 

Once the EB-5 application is submitted, investors can expect to receive work authorisation within six to eight months, allowing them to operate businesses and travel abroad. Unlike H-1B visa holders, who are restricted to specific employers, EB-5 green card holders enjoy the freedom to work in any job across the United States.

The EB-5 visa stands out for its flexibility compared to other work visas that require employer sponsorship, such as the H-1B and L-1. It is particularly appealing for companies looking to expand into the US market and for individuals facing long wait times for other visa categories.

The program also allows for concurrent filing, enabling applicants to petition for Adjustment of Status while securing work authorization and remaining in the US Investors can achieve conditional permanent residency as soon as 18 months after submitting the initial I-526 petition, streamlining the green card process.

Family inclusion is a key feature of the EB-5 program, allowing primary investors to secure residency for their spouses and unmarried children under 21. The Adjustment of Status process is advantageous for those already in the US on temporary visas, facilitating a transition to permanent residency without the need to leave the country.

Overall, the EB-5 visa offers a straightforward application process and immediate benefits for those looking to live, work, and thrive in the United States. For investors seeking security and the chance to pursue the American dream, it remains a compelling option.

Other advantages  of EB-5 visa:

  • Direct Path to Permanent Residency
    The EB-5 visa provides a straightforward route to obtaining a green card through investment in the US economy. This offers long-term stability, eliminating uncertainties associated with temporary visa statuses.

  • Greater Work Flexibility
    EB-5 visa holders receive an Employment Authorization Document (EAD), allowing unrestricted employment with any employer. This flexibility is invaluable for students seeking internships or part-time jobs during their studies.

  • Freedom of Travel
    The EB-5 visa ensures unrestricted international travel, allowing holders and their families to re-enter the US without fear of being denied entry.

  • Financial Benefits: In-State Tuition Rates
    Green card holders with an EB-5 visa often qualify for in-state tuition at public universities, significantly reducing education costs compared to out-of-state tuition rates.

  • Concurrent Filing for Adjustment of Status
    The EB-5 program permits concurrent filing for Adjustment of Status (AOS), enabling students to stay legally in the US while their green card application is processed. Interim benefits like EAD and Advance Parole further enhance stability and opportunities.

Published on: Jan 04, 2025, 3:57 PM IST
