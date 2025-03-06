H-1B visa registration for FY2026 opens tomorrow: Key changes, fees, deadlines and more

The initial registration period for the fiscal year 2026 H-1B cap season will open on March 7 and close on March 24 according to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The H-1B visa program allows U.S. employers to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations requiring a bachelor’s degree or higher.

During this period, prospective petitioners and their representatives must register beneficiaries electronically using a USCIS online account and pay the $215 registration fee per beneficiary. First-time registrants can create an account at any time, while returning users with accounts from previous H-1B seasons may have their accounts converted to an organizational account upon their next login.

Key changes for FY 2026 H-1B cap season

Beneficiary-centric selection process: Launched in FY 2025, this method ensures each unique beneficiary has an equal chance of selection, regardless of the number of registrations submitted on their behalf. If enough unique beneficiaries register by March 24, USCIS will conduct a random selection and notify users through their USCIS online accounts by March 31.

Increased daily credit card limit: The US Department of Treasury has temporarily increased the daily credit card transaction limit from $24,999.99 to $99,999.99 for H-1B payments. Transactions exceeding this amount must be made via Automated Clearing House (ACH), and payors may need to notify their bank in advance to remove any ACH blocks.

New account features for legal representatives: Paralegals can now work with multiple legal representatives under the updated organizational and representative accounts, allowing them to prepare H-1B registrations and petitions for different attorneys within a single paralegal account.

Fraud prevention measures

On January 30, 2024, USCIS issued a final rule aimed at reducing fraud and ensuring fairness in the H-1B registration process. The rule ensures that each beneficiary has an equal chance of being selected, regardless of how many registrations have been submitted on their behalf.

Only those whose registrations are selected will be eligible to file an H-1B cap-subject petition, including those qualifying for the advanced degree exemption. If USCIS does not receive enough unique registrations, all properly submitted registrations will be selected.

With the March 7 opening date approaching, employers and applicants should ensure they have the necessary USCIS online accounts and payment methods ready for a smooth registration process.