'AI-induced layoffs a smokescreen’: Blind user predicts 'H-1B sunset' as Big Tech offshoring jobs to India

Tech layoffs, AI automation, and rising political resistance against the H-1B visa program have fueled speculation about its uncertain future. A recent viral post on Blind, an anonymous workplace forum, suggests that Big Tech may already be preparing for the programme’s decline—by shifting jobs offshore.

A user who identifies as an H-1B worker shared a theory that aligns with recent trends in the tech industry: layoffs in the US are not just about AI-driven efficiency but also part of a larger strategy to relocate jobs to India before the H-1B visa programme faces potential restrictions or even an end.

Related Articles

The Blind post cited the aggressive expansion efforts undertaken by major tech firms, including Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Meta, in India in recent months. Some teams at Amazon, the user claims, have already been "repatriated" to India as part of a larger push to shift work overseas.

This aligns with high-profile investments from US tech giants in India. In the past year, Google pledged $10 billion for digital expansion in India. Microsoft has also launched multiple data centres and expanded AI research in the region.

Meta announced hiring surges in India for core engineering teams.

These developments, the Blind user suggests, reveal that tech CEOs are playing both sides—offering cost-cutting measures through layoffs in the US while strengthening their workforce in India, all while shielding themselves from political backlash.

The post triggered a debate on the platform with some resonating with the user's view. "If H1B goes away, very few of those jobs will go to US workers. They will be outsourced. The only "safe" ones are customer facing tech roles. I know the hateful ones on blind don't want to hear that but it's the truth," a user replied.

But another user begged to differ. "Offshore teams never worked and won’t ever work, they’re only useful for ancillary functions. MAGA base doesn’t care about H1Bs as much as illegal immigrants from the southern border. Besides, most H1Bs stay in coastal cities dominated by immigrant loving liberals," the reply read.