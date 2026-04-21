Hajj 2026 entry rules tightened, Saudi Arabia issues warning: Visit visas no longer valid for...

Hajj visa rules change 2026: Saudi Arabia has introduced stricter entry rules ahead of Hajj 2026, barring visit visa holders from performing the pilgrimage and limiting access to Mecca to those with valid Hajj permits. The measures are part of broader efforts to manage crowd movement and ensure safety during one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Authorities have also warned of strict penalties, including fines and possible bans, for those attempting to enter pilgrimage sites without authorisation.

Hajj visa: Permit mandatory, strict controls in place

Hajj is performed once a year on specific dates and requires a dedicated Hajj visa issued through authorised operators. Under the revised rules, entry to Mecca during the pilgrimage period is restricted for both foreign nationals and residents without official approval.

Saudi authorities have reiterated that visit visa holders cannot perform Hajj. Only pilgrims with valid Hajj permits will be allowed access to designated sites.

Hajj visas are issued under country-wise quotas and require applicants to meet documentation, financial and health conditions, including passport validity and vaccination certificates.

Advertisement

Do checkout: Travelling to Europe this summer? Single-entry vs multiple-entry Schengen insurance - What should you choose

Umrah visa: Flexible access but suspended during Hajj season

Unlike Hajj, Umrah can be performed throughout the year and allows greater flexibility. Pilgrims may travel using a dedicated Umrah visa or a tourist e-visa, subject to eligibility conditions.

However, Umrah permits and visas are suspended during the Hajj period to prioritise pilgrims performing Hajj and streamline logistics in Mecca.

Travellers planning Umrah are therefore required to avoid the Hajj window and apply only after restrictions are lifted.

Why Saudi Arabia is tightening rules

The stricter regulations are aimed at reducing overcrowding and improving safety during the pilgrimage season. Authorities have increased enforcement through mandatory permits, restricted entry points and penalties for unauthorised access to Mecca.

Advertisement

These measures are intended to strengthen crowd management, accommodation planning and security arrangements during Hajj.

What Indian pilgrims should keep in mind?

Indian pilgrims planning Hajj must apply only through official channels and ensure they obtain valid permits before travelling. Visit visas and tourist visas cannot be used for Hajj under the new rules.

Those planning Umrah should monitor visa timelines carefully and avoid travelling during the Hajj season when permits remain suspended.