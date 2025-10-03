Hired by Google 6 months ago, laid off in Cloud purge: O-1 visa holder now has 60 days

Google has laid off employees from its Cloud division this week as part of its broader effort to streamline operations, with UX roles among the hardest hit. Among those affected was a former Meta and Apple employee on an O-1 visa—just six months into her Google job.

The exact number of employees impacted remains unclear, but multiple posts on LinkedIn confirmed the latest round of cuts. Affected roles include design and UX research positions, particularly within the Cloud team focused on generative AI and security.

One impacted employee, a woman on an O-1 visa, shared her situation publicly: “I was unfortunately part of the Google Cloud layoffs yesterday, and it's sad to be saying goodbye after only 6 months joining a great team.” She now has 60 days to find another job or leave the U.S.

O-1 visas are granted to individuals with “extraordinary ability” in fields such as science, education, or the arts. Unlike H-1B visa holders, O-1 recipients typically work in highly specialized roles with a narrower scope for employment transfer—making job loss especially precarious.

The laid-off Googler had worked on Quantitative UXR (User Experience Research) related to Cloud Generative AI & Security. At Meta, her responsibilities included GenAI modeling. She described the layoff as both a personal and professional setback but added, “After I take a moment to absorb this, I'll be actively seeking roles where I can translate complex data into actionable business insights.”

A Business Insider report claimed employees were notified of the layoffs via email on Monday. This marks yet another wave of cuts by Google in 2024 as it attempts to increase efficiency across divisions.

Google has not disclosed severance details or visa assistance measures for international employees impacted by the decision.