If not US, then UK: Starmer seeks to lure global talent with visa fee cuts as H-1B fee hikes

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is exploring proposals to abolish visa fees for top global talent as part of a push to attract the world’s best scientists, academics, and digital experts, according to a report by The Financial Times. The move comes as the U.S. sharply increases fees for its H-1B visa program, with the goal of stimulating economic growth through skilled immigration.

UK seeks to attract talent with visa fee reforms

Starmer’s “global talent task force,” led by business adviser Varun Chandra and science minister Lord Patrick Vallance, is working on proposals to reduce visa fees for highly skilled professionals. “We’re talking about the sort of people who have attended the world’s top five universities or have won prestigious prizes,” said an official close to the discussions. This proposal aims to cut costs for scientists, engineers, and other specialists, making the UK a more attractive destination for global talent.

U.S. H-1B fee hike accelerates UK’s plans

The discussions gained momentum after the U.S. announced a $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications. “Trump’s decision has put wind in the sails” of those advocating for reforms in the UK, said an insider. The UK is positioning itself as an alternative by easing the visa process and fostering a competitive environment for innovation.

Streamlining the global talent visa system

Introduced in 2020, the UK’s global talent visa has seen a 76% rise in applications. However, government officials have admitted that the visa process remains “a bureaucratic nightmare.” The UK aims to simplify the application process and reduce barriers for international talent, while maintaining a balance with its immigration goals.

Supporting growth and attracting talent

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is reviewing tax and regulatory reforms, including addressing disincentives for skilled individuals to move to the UK. “We need to ensure we offer funding, autonomy, and a smooth process to attract global talent,” said Jamie Arrowsmith, director of Universities UK International.