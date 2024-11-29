India flags Australia's over 100% hike in student visa fees, raises concern with Australian govt

The Government of India has expressed concerns over Australia's recent decision to increase its student visa fees by more than 100%, calling it a significant financial burden for Indian students aspiring to study in the country.

According to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, the Australian government raised the fee for international student visas from AUD 710 to AUD 1600 (from Rs 38,573 to Rs 88,180 approx), effective July 1, 2024. This steep hike has drawn criticism, particularly from India, which contributes a substantial number of students to Australian universities annually.

The issue was addressed during a session in the Rajya Sabha, where Minister of State for External Affairs, Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh, acknowledged that the fee hike would create financial challenges for Indian students. He confirmed that the Indian government has already approached Australian authorities to discuss this matter alongside other student-related concerns.

India has emphasised the importance of its education partnership with Australia, which plays a key role in strengthening bilateral ties, including academic exchanges, economic collaborations, and people-to-people connections. The Ministry assured that it is continuously engaging with Australia on student-related issues and is actively following up to seek solutions that alleviate the financial burden on Indian students.

"The hike in visa fee is expected to pose financial challenges to international students, including those from India, intending to pursue their studies in Australia. This Ministry continues to raise and follow up with the Government of Australia on matters related to students from India studying in Australia," the Ministry's statement read.

This fee hike has impacted Indian students significantly, who constitute the second-largest group of international students in Australia.

Among these changes introduced by the govt, temporary visa holders, including those on Temporary Graduate, Visitor, and Maritime Crew visas, will no longer be eligible to apply for a student visa while residing in Australia, affecting numerous Indian students currently in the country.

"The changes coming into force today will help restore integrity to our international education system and create a migration system that is fairer, smaller, and better able to deliver for Australia," said Clare O’Neil, Minister for Home Affairs and Cyber Security of Australia.

The Australian government's measures were aimed at ensuring that only genuine students are granted visas, thereby supporting the country's economic growth.