India opens tourist visa window for Bangladesh from June 28 after prolonged suspension

India will restart tourist visa services for Bangladesh nationals from June 28, nearly two years after the facility was suspended following attacks on Indian diplomatic establishments in Bangladesh, according to a report by India today.

The announcement was made by India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, during a visit to the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka on Thursday.

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"I am very happy to announce that we are resuming our normal visa applications for tourist visas, which can be submitted from Sunday, 28th June 2026," Trivedi said.

Five centres to accept applications initially

Tourist visa applications will initially be accepted through five Indian Visa Application Centres located in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chittagong, Sylhet and Khulna. India plans to expand the service further in the coming period.

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Trivedi said India would continue facilitating medical visas and other urgent applications on humanitarian grounds.

"We hope that this will further strengthen the people-to-people ties between our sovereign nations," he said.

Decision follows security concerns after 2024 unrest

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The move comes after India scaled back visa operations in Bangladesh in August 2024 following widespread unrest and security concerns.

On August 5, 2024, the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre in Dhaka's Dhanmondi area was ransacked and set on fire. Five Indian Visa Application Centres across Bangladesh also came under attack, while Indian personnel working on development projects reportedly received threats.

Following the incidents, India suspended tourist visa services, although other categories continued. The country issued more than 1,500 visas every day under non-tourist categories, while medical visas and emergency travel documents were processed on priority.

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Earlier on Thursday, Trivedi, who recently took charge as India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, presented his credentials to Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban, the presidential palace in Dhaka.

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He was accorded a ceremonial welcome, including a guard of honour.

The resumption of tourist visas marks a step towards restoring regular travel and strengthening people-to-people ties between the two neighbouring countries.