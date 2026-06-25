Planning a UAE trip from Northeast India? Direct flights begin from August. Details here

Air travel from Northeast India to West Asia is set to get a direct boost as Air India Express announces new flights connecting Guwahati with Dubai and Abu Dhabi from August 2026. The airline will become the first carrier to directly link the region with West Asia, according to a report by Gulf News.

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The Guwahati-Dubai service will begin on August 4, while flights between Guwahati and Abu Dhabi will commence on August 7, the airline said on Thursday.

The announcement comes days after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Air India would introduce direct flights from Guwahati to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

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The new routes will operate from Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, expanding the city’s international connectivity. With these additions, Guwahati will have direct links with four countries — the UAE, Thailand, Singapore and Bhutan.

For years, passengers from India’s eastern and northeastern states have largely depended on connecting flights through major hubs such as Delhi and Kolkata for overseas travel. The expansion of direct international routes is expected to reduce travel time and offer more convenient options for passengers from the region.

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Air India Express said the new services will mark its first international operations from Guwahati.

The airline currently operates around 120 weekly flights from Guwahati, making it one of its key stations. The Dubai and Abu Dhabi routes are expected to strengthen connectivity between Northeast India and the Gulf region, where a large number of travellers commute for work, business and personal reasons.

As part of its Northeast expansion, Air India Express said it now operates more than 290 weekly flights from four stations in the region — Dibrugarh, Dimapur, Guwahati and Imphal.

The airline also highlighted its ‘Tales of India’ initiative, which showcases regional art and cultural motifs on its aircraft. The designs include Assam’s Gamosa and Jaapi motifs, along with traditional art forms from other northeastern states.